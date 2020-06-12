If you prefer drier and sunnier weather, then the trend is no doubt your friend with respect to our weather pattern through next week. What initially looked like a cloudier and unsettled stretch of weather for the first half of next week has steadily trended drier and nicer with each passing day, and that trend continues today. While temperatures look to end up a little cooler than average for the middle of June, a large area of high pressure over eastern Canada will build down into the Northeast and help to keep things mainly dry for the next five days. Rain chances will lurk just to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic throughout this time and will have to be watched closely in case they try to sneak north. For the second time in less than a month, a cut-off low to our south and west will linger for an extended period of time and be the cause for daily rain chances from the Virginias on south. But also for the second time in less than a month, it's our big bubble of high pressure that should lead to little trouble weather-wise for us through early next week.
TONIGHT
After a strong cold front swept away our recent heat, humidity, and showers and storms on Thursday, a weaker secondary front will pass through fairly harmlessly this evening, with nothing more than a wind shift, a few fair weather clouds, and perhaps a Poconos passing shower but nothing more. The front will provide a reinforcing shot of more comfortable air, as temperatures and humidity levels drop farther over the weekend. So expect skies to become mainly clear overnight with pleasant lows in the mid 50s, equating to good sleeping weather.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada will start to press down in our direction, and will be our main weather player. A clockwise flow around that high will eventually shift the winds from the northeast and then east, a cooler wind direction. As a result, highs will ease back into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and then the low to mid 70s on Sunday, with low humidity both days. The jet stream begins to carve out its East Coast trough over the weekend, and some energy will pass by to our southwest as this happens. Some showers are possible across southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland but shouldn't come any closer, which should provide us with a dry and comfortable weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we'll still be under the influence of our sprawling high pressure. That high should become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our average mid-June high of 80 degrees. But with the drier and pleasant weather persisting, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across Virginia and the Carolinas.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Eventually, that pesky low may begin to drift up the coast in our direction, perhaps drawn north by Friday as a cold front approaches from Canada. Presuming that happens, clouds and rain chances, along with temperatures too, will increase later in the week, especially by Friday, with a shower or thunderstorm possible later in the week. But as we learned back in late May with a similar setup and are being reminded of with this developing one, cut-off lows are notoriously fickle and difficult to forecast. So there is some uncertainty the farther out in time we go.