Happy Monday, friends! As we begin a new week, there may be a lingering shower or two well south and east early Monday morning before we string together a series of dry days right through Thursday. All the while, temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal for early to mid-May.
For reference, average highs for early May should be around or just above 70 degrees, but through Wednesday at least, we can expect highs to only be in the low and mid 60s.
A weak system looks to track through by Friday bringing a return to some showers, but overall, it appears the weather will stay fairly quiet into next weekend with some warmer, more seasonable 70s returning for highs by next weekend as well!
MONDAY
By sunrise Monday, low pressure will have moved to a position near Cape Cod, while its trailing cold front will be to our south and east and offshore. A stray shower may linger right around sunrise, but mainly for those near and south and east of Interstate 95.
Overall, Monday will be an entirely dry day for many of us with clouds gradually breaking for more sunshine as the day progresses. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday looks mainly dry, although it will be a bit windy, and an upper level disturbance diving in from the north and west later in the afternoon may spark a stray shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
High pressure should move overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and a little bit less of a breeze. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through this period, with highs remaining in the lower 60s Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Thursday making for another dry day along with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures should get a little bit warmer climbing back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
A weak upper level disturbance looks to track through on Friday bringing more clouds than sun and perhaps a shower or two, although, a good portion of the day still looks to remain dry. Highs will get a tad cooler again on Friday dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Temperatures will be rebounding back to near normal levels, mainly the lower 70s during the afternoon and warmer overnight lows in the 50s. Models have been hinting at an area of low pressure to develop off the southeast coast but have not been consistent in that the track will be. For now, we'll keep a few showers in the forecast but thing can and likely will change in the coming days as we are several days out from this event.
