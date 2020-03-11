They say old habits die hard, and the same was true in the world of weather Tuesday as temperatures still climbed through the upper 60s despite abundant clouds and even a little rain. The same old upper 60s, not that we're complaining, will be back to round out the week on Friday. In the meantime, a little something new as the next couple of days won't be nearly as warm with highs in the upper 50s.
Both Wednesday and Thursday are also mainly dry days before a better chance for rain beginning Thursday night and ending midday or so Friday. While highs will once again come in 20 degrees above normal ahead of the boundary Friday, they'll fall back into the "cooler" 50s behind it for the weekend. Factor in a bit of a breeze, and we suspect you'll be reaching for at least the sweater during any St. Patrick's Day parades Saturday and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle of the week looks mostly dry, save the chance of a sprinkle or perhaps a brief wintry mix Wednesday night as a weak disturbance fizzles out on its way across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's largely dry though, with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Wednesday and clouds mixing with at least a little sunshine on Thursday.
There are two ways of looking at our forecasted high temperatures in the upper 50s over the next few afternoons. Compared to where we’ve been so far this week, lower 70s Monday and the 60s on Tuesday, it will feel noticeably cooler. But compared to our average high for early to mid-March in the middle 40s, the next couple of days are still well above average. Winds will be fairly light as high pressure to our north is our primary weather player.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
The end of the week is our next chance for both 60-degree high temperatures and some rain showers as our second cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. The timing favors later Thursday night into Friday morning for the steadiest showers, with rainfall amounts a bit higher than our early week front, perhaps as much as 0.25” to 0.50” of rain with some locally higher amounts, but not enough to cause any major problems.
Temperatures may soar into the upper 60s despite the wet start to the day, with northwest winds kicking up once the front passes eventually ushering in some cooler air for the weekend.
WEEKEND
The last weekend of winter will feature temperatures that are closer to seasonable levels for the middle of March, with highs trending cooler and in the mid 50s on Saturday and then around or just of 50 degrees on Sunday. While the weekend days look mostly dry and offer at least a mix of sun and clouds, a weak disturbance sliding through Saturday night could offer up a little light snow or wintry mix Saturday night but with little to no accumulation. Another warming trend follows by the middle of next week after a pair of seasonably cool days Sunday and Monday, and spring officially begins one week from Thursday, just before midnight on March 19th.
MONDAY
Let's be the first to say, "what a difference a week makes!" Instead of starting the week with the May-like lower 70s, this week around will begin with seasonably cool upper 40s. And we'll trade sunshine the Monday before for clouds this Monday around, too, as a system approaches with some rain by evening.