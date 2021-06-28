Heat and humidity have made a comeback to the region, and you'll want to get used to this stickiness as it is here to stay through a good portion of the week ahead. High temperatures will only be getting hotter for the first half of the week as well, and we will likely see our 2nd heat wave of the season by the time Wednesday is finished. As we move into the new week, high humidity values will remain as the heat continues to build with highs climbing into the low and mid 90s Monday through Wednesday.
Daily chances for storms, primarily in the PM hours, will also slowly increase each day of the week as a slow moving cold front to our north and west moves a little closer to the region each day.
This front looks to cross the region Thursday into Friday bringing an end to a probable heat wave as skies turn cloudier, and scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage increases. Even though temperatures will be dropping all the way back into the 70s by Friday with this setup, the humidity will remain high.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The same pattern that we see for the weekend will continue into the start of next week with a broad and strong area of high pressure off the East Coast continuing to pump in heat and humidity across our region.
Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be in the low to mid 90s in many spots, and dew points might be more widespread in the 70s definitely making temperatures feel like they are closer to 100 degrees.
It will be very important to take plenty of breaks in a cool area and keep yourself hydrated if you plan on doing any strenuous outdoor activities these days.
Similar to the weekend, we can’t entirely rule out a couple showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon/early evening thanks to all the stickiness, however that strong high pressure system off the East Coast will continue to keep a front and more organized and widespread showers and storms well back to our north and west.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
As we move into the middle and latter portion of the week, the aforementioned cold front should be making some headway a little closer to our region, and that in-turn will start to increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours.
Wednesday's highs will likely be very hot like Monday and Tuesday reaching the low and mid 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.
Expect temperatures however to "cool" back down into the low and mid 80s Thursday, then upper 70s to near 80 degrees Friday, as the forecast turns cloudier and a little more unsettled with more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may have the potential to bring strong winds, at least small hail, and heavy downpours that lead to flooding.
Even though the temperatures will be coming down by the latter half of the week, don't expect those high dew points and humidity values to drop. Stay cool everyone!
