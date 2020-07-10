Weather Alert

PAZ054-055-060>062-102200- /O.EXA.KPHI.FF.A.0004.000000T0000Z-200711T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 502 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Pennsylvania and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in east central Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * Through this evening * Heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Fay is expected to continue to overspread New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania through the day today. Widespread amounts of 1 to 4 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$