TODAY: Sunshine gradually giving way to more clouds in the afternoon. High: 38
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a bit of snow possible late, mainly south and west. Low: 26
TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of snow, mixing with and changing to sleet and freezing rain by the afternoon. A coating to 3” of snow accumulation along with a light glaze of ice. High: 32 Low: 30
After quite the cold weekend with a decent amount of sunshine, temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels today with highs expected to return to the upper 30s along with a fair amount of sunshine through midday. Clouds will roll in later in the day ahead of our next weather maker which is set to bring some wintry weather to the region mainly during the day Tuesday.
Back at the end of last week, this storm looked as though it had the potential to bring the first plowable snowfall to the region since the mid December storm. Since that time however, forecast data has trended in the direction of a much less impactful storm with many now expected to only see a light accumulation of snow and ice which should only require the salt trucks rather than the plows.
Our Tuesday storm will be gone out to sea by Wednesday allowing skies to clear and temperatures to briefly rebound to somewhat mild levels. That will quickly be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air building in to round out the week as winds turn gusty to add an extra chill to the air as well.
Earlier last week, we were seeing the potential for another storm to bring wintry weather to the region on Thursday, but the forecast model data here continues to suggest a coastal low pressure system will track well to our south also keeping any real precipitation to our south.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The day should get off to a rather sunny start thanks to high pressure overhead. As that high moves out to sea later in the day, it will allow high clouds to start to increase across the region during the afternoon which is coming well out ahead of our storm system we are tracking for Tuesday.
Look for highs to get back to more seasonable levels today in the upper 30s. Breezes will also be lighter compared to the weekend so it will feel a little bit more tolerable to be out and about.
TONIGHT
Clouds should continue to thicken and increase tonight in advance of our storm system set to bring the wintry weather on Tuesday. Low pressure will be making its way from the Plains states towards the Ohio River Valley, and this will be throwing moisture into cold air established across our region. Initially the precipitation will move at a slow pace and encounter some dry air shearing it out as it tried to approach our area tonight.
Because of this, we only expect a slight chance for some snow to occur well after midnight, and mainly for areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley. Much of the night will likely be dry with lows dropping into the mid 20s.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system over the Ohio Valley will transfer its energy to a low somewhere east of the Virginia/Delmarva coastline during the day Tuesday, and this low will then head east out to sea.
The result will be a swath of snow that initially overspreads the region Tuesday morning starting around the rush, which then gradually mixes with and changes over to sleet and freezing rain from southwest to northeast by the afternoon as a nose of warm air pushes in aloft.
For the Poconos, things likely stay mostly as snow throughout the duration of this storm. Meanwhile, for those south of the mainline PA Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey, we may actually go over to plain old rain by Tuesday afternoon. Don’t expect the precipitation to be all the heavy too. In fact, we’ll likely see waves of snow and ice come and go, especially once we get into the PM hours.
Accumulations will be rather light with a 1” snow/sleet line running roughly near Interstate 78 with those north of 78 picking up between 1-3” snow/sleet and those south of 78 only seeing a coating to 1” snow/sleet. As for freezing rain, this should bring less than a 0.10” of ice accumulation, but as we know, it doesn’t take too much ice to create some travel troubles.
Regardless, these amounts of precipitation should only bring very minor impacts to our region. Highs Tuesday will top out right around 32 degrees.
Snow, ice, and rain should gradually taper off late Tuesday night, eventually just becoming a flurry or shower by the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Our Tuesday storm will be exiting well out to sea for Wednesday bringing a return to mainly dry conditions along with a few breaks of sun. A flurry may linger first thing in the morning, but nothing more than that. A brief return of some milder air should help aid in bringing highs back into the low 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
At one time we were closely monitoring the potential for a low pressure system to form near the Carolina coast and track northeastward coming close enough to bring us a threat for a snowstorm. That idea has since seemed to fade away however as more and more forecast model runs continue to point to this low tracking well to our south keeping the precipitation out of our area. Folks in the Virginias may see several inches of snow, but that’s about as far north as it looks to get now.
For most of our area, we can expect a dry Thursday with more clouds than sun and breezes kicking up. That breeze will however be ushering in a reinforcing shot of cold air, so look for highs to drop back into the mid 30s. Wind chills will likely be down into the 20s. Lows Thursday night will then drop down into the upper teens.
High pressure will build a little closer from our west for Friday bringing a return to mostly sunny skies. Winds however will remain brisk, and the air mass will only get colder as highs may very well not get any higher than the upper 20s. Friday night will feature even colder overnight lows dropping all the way back into the mid teens.
TRACK THE WEATHER: