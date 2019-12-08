TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving late. Low: 34
MONDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain. High: 52
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain, mainly early. Low: 50
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
This past weekend was certainly a quiet one with plenty of sunshine, just a bit on the chilly side. Highs yesterday were a little below normal around 40 degrees, and then last night, lows dipped all the way down into the teens to around 20 degrees in many spots, with even a few single digits in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. It was certainly a very cold and frosty start to Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, we got back to more seasonable temperatures as high pressure scooted off the coast bringing us a southerly wind flow. This pushed afternoon highs back into the low 40s for most. Plenty of sunshine Sunday was simply filtered through some mid and high clouds. Rather mild temperatures will return to the region to start next week, especially Tuesday, but this will be accompanied by periods of soaking rain at the same time which, by the time it's all said and done, looks to add up to anywhere from 0.75" to 1.50". Rain may end as a little snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday as some much colder air comes blasting in for the middle and latter half of the new week. Gusty winds will also accompany the colder air Wednesday, but other than that, we can expect a pretty quiet and dry second half of the week.
Look for clouds to thicken and increase tonight as an area of low pressure slowly works its way towards the Great Lakes states from the Plains states and drags a trailing cold front with it. Moisture will start working up the Eastern Seaboard, and as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, a little rain or drizzle will try to push in with the best chance for it to occur south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Some freezing drizzle and a little sleet will also be possible in the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, but this should be very isolated with little or no ice accumulation expected. Overnight low temperatures should stay above freezing for most in the mid 30s.
Low pressure will continue working across the Great Lakes states Monday dragging its trailing cold front with it. Periods of rain, sometimes heavy, can be expected throughout much of Monday, but there will be some occasional lulls in the action. Even with the rain, a south and southwesterly wind flow ahead of the storm system will bring a surge of mild air up the Eastern Seaboard. This will push our afternoon highs Monday into the low 50s. The combination of the mild air and wet conditions on top of the cold ground from the weekend will lead to areas of locally dense fog developing. Overnight Monday, we'll likely once again see a lull in the rain, but skies will stay cloudy, and a southerly breeze will ensure temperatures don't drop much. It will be a very mild overnight with lows not dropping below 50 degrees in several locations. Monday's low pressure system will work into eastern Canada for Tuesday and drag it's associated cold front closer in our direction from the west. More rain is expected Tuesday, but it will likely come in the form of on and off showers with more dry times compared to Monday and mostly cloudy skies. A southerly breeze becomes quite stiff Tuesday, but this will continue bringing that strong surge of mild air up the Eastern Seaboard leading to high temperatures around 60 degrees.
The storm system providing us with the wet start to the week will slowly but surely make its way offshore and to our south late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Colder air will be building in behind the departing storm system and if this colder air moves in quick enough while enough moisture is still leftover, rain will mix with and change over to a period of snow. What's important to remember here however is that the ground will be very warm and damp, and therefore, any snow that does fall will have a tough time accumulating. Regardless, we can't entirely rule out several locations picking up at least a slushy coating to 1.0" or so of snow by first thing Wednesday morning, perhaps making for some slippery spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Overall though, at this time it seems any impacts would be minor.
Any snow or rain should come to an end by mid-morning Wednesday as clouds break for some sunshine for the remainder of the day with just a stray flurry possible, mainly in the Poconos. Arctic cold air will continue to blast in throughout Wednesday and stick around for the remainder of the work week. Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach the mid and upper 30s, but gusty winds will make for wind chill values in the 20s all day long. Wednesday night, winds will gradually diminish and skies will turn clear promoting lows dropping all the way down into the mid and upper teens. High pressure overhead for Thursday will lead to much lighter winds and mostly sunny skies, but highs will struggle to even get above 32 degrees. High pressure will move off to our north for Friday keeping things dry and sunny, but still chilly with a northeast wind, as highs only rebound to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. An area of low pressure will move up from our southwest Friday night into Saturday bringing with it some slightly warmer air, and hence, mostly rain. When this moisture initially works in however late Friday night, the air may be cold enough for a brief period of ice and snow. Highs return to the seasonable mid 40s next weekend.
Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!