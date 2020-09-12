TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy; some patchy fog or spotty drizzle possible late. Low: 58
SUNDAY: Some early morning patchy fog or spotty drizzle possible; otherwise mostly cloudy and more humid with a stray shower or t-storm late. High: 77
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a stray shower; a t-storm also possible early. Low: 64
The weekend has certainly gotten off to a great start weather-wise as mother nature provided us with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday along with a bit of a refreshing breeze, low dew points in the 50s, and afternoon highs in the low and mid 70s. One might say it was almost a taste of early Fall. Comfortable will be a common theme of our forecast through the first half of next week, with the exception of Sunday into Sunday night as some stickier air makes a brief return ahead of a late weekend cold front. Outside of the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm ahead of that front either late Sunday afternoon or more likely Sunday night, it's a mostly dry forecast through the middle of next week as high pressure builds in after our cold front passes through Sunday night with little fanfare. That high should ensure highs mostly in the 70s throughout the forecast, with some comfy overnight lows in the 50s more often than not, although some forays into the 40s are possible early in the week.
TONIGHT
We can expect another comfortable and seasonably cool night tonight thanks to the very dry air mass that is currently in place. Early on tonight, we should have some decent breaks in the clouds, so this will help temperatures to drop at a pretty good clip. Then, as we get closer to the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, an easterly onshore fetch of wind should help to turn skies rather cloudy as some Atlantic moisture brings in lower clouds, and perhaps even some patchy fog or spotty drizzle. Overnight lows will settle back into the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
What initially looked to be a somewhat wet second half of the weekend has now trended drier as we get closer. Sunday likely starts off rather cloudy with some spillover low clouds, and perhaps even a little drizzle or fog, from the night before hanging around into first thing in the morning. As we progress through the day however, look for the low clouds and any fog or drizzle to gradually break up as our wind changes from that easterly onshore component to more of a southerly component ahead of a cold front to our west. We can expect at least a little sunshine by the afternoon, although clouds should still dominate the skies overall. While much of Sunday should be dry, a shower or t-storm may sneak into areas closer to the Interstate 81 corridor late in the day, with the rain chance increasing elsewhere overnight Sunday. Furthermore, it looks like the moisture will fizzle as our cold front comes east into our area, so don't expect more than a passing shower or t-storm at most when the front finally comes through later Sunday night. Sunday's highs inch up to the upper 70s despite the clouds, and humidity levels inch up as well ahead our front.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Our cold front will slowly push off the East Coast early Monday, allowing some clouds or a shower to linger early in the day, especially closer to the coast, but nothing more; otherwise, a larger area of high pressure builds in through the first half of the week, cresting overhead early Wednesday. That big bubble of high pressure ensures no trouble weather-wise, with a string of nice mid-September days expected with around or occasionally cooler than normal high temperatures. Monday’s highs should reach the seasonable upper 70s again similar to Sunday, although the day will turn out less humid with breezes picking up an occasionally gusting over 20 miles-per-hour. Then, Monday night, clear skies and lightening winds set the stage for lows to drop all the way down into the upper 40s. Tuesday’s highs may struggle to even get above 70 degrees, although the winds will be lighter and there will be plenty of sunshine, so it should still be a very comfortable day. Tuesday night again features clear skies and light winds allowing lows to dip down into the upper 40s. Wednesday continues the dry and very sunny theme as afternoon highs climb back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY
The warming trend that began Wednesday will continue into Thursday as more of a southerly wind flow develops ahead of an advancing cold front to our north and west. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to climb back into the upper 70s with just the slightest uptick in humidity during the afternoon as well, although still nothing too uncomfortable. The aforementioned front to our north and west will increase some clouds later in the day and may spark a shower or two late in the day or at night, but at this time, it appears the front will come through with very little fanfare.