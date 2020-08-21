Thanks to high pressure cresting overhead these last 24 hours, our weather has certainly turned out quite pleasant. After a very sunny and comfortable day Thursday with highs around or just above 80 degrees, last night featured clear to partly cloudy skies with cool lows again in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure will remain the dominant player today, but moisture is expected to stream northward along a weak boundary positioned over the spine of the Appalachian Mountains. While any rain is expected to stay to our south and west today, some high clouds will overspread the area from south to north, filtering our sunshine as the day progresses. The added moisture will also result in a slightly more humid day today as temperatures inch up a few degrees as well.
The aforementioned weak boundary will continue to lift north on Saturday, resulting in some periods of clouds during the day and a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm, although mainly for areas south of the Lehigh Valley, and also late in the day and at night. Our weak boundary and unsettled weather will stick around through Sunday into Monday and so too will the added warmth and humidity. None of these days will be washouts, but most of the time the clouds will likely dominate our skies as the threat for a shower or thunderstorm remains, this time across the entire viewing area.
The tropics are starting to heat up as well with two tropical depressions forming over the last 24 hours and another tropical wave just off the coast of Africa being given a high chance for development adding to an already busy season. With all that said, there are no immediate concerns for the mainland United States through the end of the week, but that could change by next week.
TODAY
High pressure slides off the coast but remains in charge of our weather, providing a warm and mostly dry wrap up to the work week. Expect just a bit more cloud cover compared to Thursday, but it should basically just be in the form of high clouds. Decent sunshine will still be filtered through those clouds.
Some moisture will be pooling down to our south and west across the lower Mid-Atlantic and may sneak into areas closer to the Maryland border late in the day, but today is another mostly dry and pleasant day for much of the area.
As winds shift from the south and southwest on the back side of our departing high, humidity levels will begin to inch up as will temperatures, into the mid 80s by the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Later this evening and overnight, some other locations to the south like Delaware and southern New Jersey may see a stray shower or thunderstorm sneak in from the activity that occurred during the day near the Maryland border, but most should stay dry. We can otherwise expect the clouds to continue to increase from the south as overnight lows don’t drop to quite as cool levels compared to the last couple nights thanks to the uptick in humidity. Expect the numbers to only drop into the mid 60s.
SATURDAY
Some of the moisture along an old front along the Mid-Atlantic coast will lift north in our direction for the weekend, allowing clouds to increase, humidity to increase, and a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast both weekend days. Neither day will be a washout with Saturday likely being the sunnier and drier of the two days.
Your better odds for any showers and thunderstorms Saturday will be the further south you head from Interstate 78. This chance will also likely not come until late in the day and will drift a little further north as we go into Saturday night. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid 80s.
SUNDAY
On Sunday pretty much everyone has equal chances for a shower or thunderstorm at anytime, although the PM hours should carry the greatest chance for the activity. Clouds will dominate the skies over the sunshine. Expect highs to be in the mid 80s again, however it will feel more like it’s in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in a few spots when you factor in the humidity. No real organized severe weather concerns are anticipated, although a few downpours can’t entirely be ruled out.
EARLY NEXT WEEK AND THE TROPICS
Two developing tropical systems in the Atlantic will likely continue to strengthen and both head towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Interests in Florida and along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of these storms through the weekend. Neither will have any impact on our weather through the first half of next week, but a cold front to our north through the week will continue the shower and thunderstorm chances for at least Monday and Tuesday, with a warm and humid air mass and highs remaining in the mid and upper 80s.