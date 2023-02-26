Some low clouds, and even some patchy fog will take us into first thing Sunday morning, but eventually later Sunday skies turn brighter and temperatures turn milder as highs get back to around or just above 50 degrees to wrap up the weekend. We'll start the new week with our next storm, which will likely be mostly rain south of the I-78 corridor, with a wintry mix along and north of the I-78 corridor, where some accumulating snow and sleet is most likely, especially in the Poconos and northern New Jersey later Monday into Monday night. We'll dry things out towards the middle of the week ahead with seasonably cool but not cold temperatures, mostly in the 40s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
The low clouds and fog that develop overnight Saturday will likely linger into first thing Sunday morning. As a southwest breeze picks up though moving through the day (around 15 mph, gusting at times to 25 mph), this should aid in scouring out the low clouds and fog which eventually leads to a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon. With a lot more sun anticipated Sunday afternoon, that in combination with the southwest wind flow should allow high temperatures to climb back to around or just above 50 degrees. Mainly clear skies are expected Sunday night with high pressure moving overhead leading to lighter winds and overnight lows at seasonably chilly levels in the mid 20s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
We're tracking a storm for early next week, initially a low up in the Great Lakes before a new one redevelops off the East Coast. Just how the "transfer" between the two takes place will dictate what our area sees. Right now, it looks like mostly rain south of the I-78 corridor, steadiest late Monday afternoon into Monday night. For the Poconos and northern New Jersey, it looks like snow will be seen for a while, but that also has a good chance of mixing with sleet and even some freezing rain. In these northern areas, anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow and sleet is expected with a tenth of an inch or less of ice from freezing rain also possible. Now for the I-78 corridor and Schuylkill County, the forecast has gotten trickier as of late as some guidance is suggesting a colder scenario and hence more impacts from snow and ice versus rain. Precipitation may start briefly as some rain and sleet late Monday afternoon, but as the intensity of the precipitation picks up heading into Monday evening, the cooling of the atmosphere may actually allow for rain/sleet to change over to snow for a bit which could lead to at least a coating to an inch or two. And while we still think there will be a period where any wintry weather changes over to rain later Monday night for the I-78 corridor, it's possible precipitation stays mixed with ice and snow for an extended period. Any ice accumulation for the I-78 corridor should also be light at a tenth of an inch or less. By the time one gets down to the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey, precipitation should be all rain for the majority of this storm system. So the bottom line is, the Poconos and northern New Jersey have the best chances of seeing impactful snow and ice while those to the south have a better chance compared to earlier forecasts, although a fair amount of uncertainty still remains. Definitely keep close tabs on the forecast the next couple days for updates.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Our storm quickly departs early Tuesday, with just a few lingering rain or snow showers early in the day, then remaining mostly cloudy for a while before sunshine returns late. It will also be a little breezy behind our exiting system. There's no real cold air around for this departing storm to drag down, so it will stay seasonably cool and not cold with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s. We'll inch back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies expected during the day then clouds increasing overnight with a few showers possible as a weak low pressure system crosses the region. A few of those showers may linger into first thing Thursday morning, then some clearing is expected as the day wears on with a bit of a breeze and a mild surge of air getting high temperatures back to around 60 degrees.
