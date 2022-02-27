Sunday started seasonably cold and frosty with low temperatures either side of 20 degrees, however temperatures took off quickly after the sun came up climbing all the way into the upper 40s and even a few 50 degree readings by the afternoon. To go along with that, we had ample sunshine for much of the day. Now granted, winds turned gusty getting into the afternoon between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour in advance of an arctic cold front dropping in from our north. Another noticeable shot of cold air will return tonight into Monday as this arctic cold front sinks through the area. The front may produce a snow shower or snow squall this evening, mainly in northern areas like the Poconos, and especially north of Interstate 80. Moving into the new week, after a cold Monday, expect a return to more seasonable high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 40s with nights in the 20s. There are no big storms in sight and really no little ones either, with just a couple weak clipper type systems expected to track mainly to our north bringing a slight chance for some rain or snow showers. Overall, February will end on a quiet note, albeit briefly cold, and March will begin the same way, like a lamb so they say.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’re watching an arctic cold front dropping in from our north this evening that will kick up the breezes and also increase the cloud cover a bit. A quick snow shower, some flurries, or perhaps even a squall, mainly in the Poconos, will be possible as the aforementioned cold front slides through this evening. Later at night, expect any snow shower activity to fizzle, and clouds to break up, however brisk northerly winds with low temperatures either side of 20 degrees will make for wind chills as low as the upper single digits by first thing Monday morning.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday. Highs on Monday are only expected to be in the mid 30s, and it will remain breezy early in the day, however, we should at least be treated to mostly sunny skies. On Tuesday we bounce back up into the more seasonable mid 40s on the first day of March under partly sunny skies. A weak area of low pressure tracking by to our north across Upstate New York may spark a stray rain or snow shower late in the day or evening Tuesday, but if this does even happen, it likely will only be in the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. As the week rolls on, a slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the relatively quiet weather.
LATER IN THE WEEK
A fairly tranquil stretch of weather looks to be in store for the second half of the new week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Wednesday will continue to feature seasonable high temperatures with the numbers once again climbing to the mid 40s. There could be a bit of rain and/or snow Wednesday night as another cold front drops in from our north, but overall, a mainly dry forecast will be the rule. A reinforcing shot of seasonably chilly air looks to settle in behind Wednesday night’s cold front dropping high temperatures back to around 40 degrees on Thursday. Canadian high pressure then builds in for Friday dropping highs back into the upper 30s, but the day at least looks mostly sunny.
TRACK THE WEATHER: