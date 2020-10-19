While no record lows were set Sunday morning, it was certainly cold enough as many locations dipped down into the low and mid 30s with even some 20s seen across portions of Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and northwestern New Jersey. At the Lehigh Valley International Airport, the low dropped to 31 degrees, the coldest it has been since April 19th…6 months ago. At the Mount Pocono Airport, the low dropped to 28 degrees which was last seen a little over 5 months ago on May 13th. To go along with the cold temperatures, widespread frost was seen, and for many, this was the first real frost of the season. As cold as it was to start the day, the afternoon turned out milder thanks to our wind direction taking on a more southerly component. Highs climbed back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will slowly continue to get warmer as we progress through the new week with highs getting well back into the 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Outside of a stray shower late Monday into Tuesday, much of the week is dry as any fronts stay up over the Great Lakes to our north and west until Saturday night.
EARLY THIS WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west throughout the week but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front mainly Monday night into Tuesday, and also mainly well north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it appears much of this time frame will be dry with some sunshine along with the clouds.
The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs. Expect Monday’s highs to get back to the mid and even a few upper 60s, then Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Wednesday should be even warmer than Tuesday was as more in the way of sunshine returns. Highs Wednesday look to reach the low to mid 70s.
Overnight lows will also be getting warmer likely getting no cooler than 50 degrees through this period.
LATTER HALF OF THIS WEEK
The warm temperatures that returned by the middle of the week will stick with us for the latter half as the aforementioned southerly wind flow remains. High pressure should be overhead for Thursday leading to dry conditions with skies no worse than partly sunny. Highs look to soar all the way up to the mid 70s.
The warmth remains for Friday as highs once again reach the low to mid 70s. It should be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front remains well away out across the Midwest. That front is eventually expected to move in Saturday night bringing a slight chance for some showers, but also a return to some much cooler air by the end of next weekend.
