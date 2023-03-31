The end of the month will see a nice warm up that will continue into the start of April, but temperatures won't be the only thing increasing over the next few days. Clouds, rain chances, and winds will all increase later Friday and especially by Saturday, as April could kick off with 70-something degree high temperatures. While not a washout, there will a few rounds of showers and even a thunderstorm anytime from late Friday through especially Friday night into Saturday, and it will be quite windy to start the weekend with winds likely gusting over 40mph for many. While sharply cooler, Sunday will be the drier and brighter of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies but highs back closer to 50 degrees. The mild air springs right back into the area for most of next week, with widespread 60s for daily high temperatures, but a few April showers possible, especially through the middle of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
After a little sunshine to start, clouds will be on the increase during the day, ahead of our Great Lakes storm. A few afternoon and evening rain showers are possible, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Despite the increase in clouds, it will be milder with highs around 55-60 degrees by afternoon. Temperatures will remain quite mild and in the 50s Friday night as a few rounds of showers become more likely for the entire area, especially overnight, and southwest winds begin to ramp up as well.
SATURDAY
For the second straight weekend, Saturday will be the wetter day. But while last Saturday had a chilly 40-something-degree rain, this Saturday will be much warmer, albeit still a bit wet. It shouldn't be a washout for the first day of April Saturday, but expect mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and a thunderstorm or two. There will be some breaks of sun, which will allow highs to inch up past 70 degrees, but it will also be quite windy, with southwest winds around 20-30mph and gusting as high as 40-50mph in spots. A quarter to a half inch of rain will likely be the average, locally higher in any heavier downpours or t-storms, enough to get you wet but not enough to cause any major impacts.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20+ degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish. Highs will only be around 50°, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday. Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times.
MONDAY
The first half of next week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, and stick around through mid-week. Monday is our best bet for entirely dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs into the mid-60s, with a southwest breeze around 10-15mph.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes later Wednesday into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and windy side of things. As a result, highs likely approach 70 degrees again for the middle of the week Tuesday and Wednesday, although a few showers are possible each day and maybe a thunderstorm by Wednesday or Thursday. No washouts are expected and there should be some sunshine each day, as temperatures remain well above average for a good chunk of the week. Cooler air shouldn't return until Friday at the earliest.
TRACK THE WEATHER: