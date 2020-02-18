Sure, today was much cloudier than Monday. And yes, some rain eventually began to fall from those clouds, though for many of us the first half or more of the day was largely dry. But despite the clouds and raindrops, it was yet another mild winter day with highs surging past 50 degrees from the Lehigh Valley south and east, with 60-something-degree highs from the Delaware Valley towards the shore. The mild temperatures will return by the upcoming weekend, but the rest of this week will feature a modest shot of colder air that arrives Wednesday, peaks Thursday, and lingers into Friday. All the while, we should remain dry with a good amount of sunshine, save a few higher elevation flurries Wednesday and Thursday. Before we begin what will likely be a 5-day stretch of mainly dry weather, we still have to get rid of our current round of wet weather, which will linger into the first half of our Tuesday night before a cold front sweeps it and the clouds away by early Wednesday.
TONIGHT
For most of us, this evening will be the wettest part of our Tuesday, and likely the only appreciable rain that will fall between now and early next week. However, whatever rain falls this evening will be light and only a few hundredths of an inch are expected, with at most 0.10” possible for areas north and west of the Interstate 81 corridor where the rain has been a little steadier. Some drying and then clearing will take place the second half of the night, with northwest breezes increasing and aiding in the drying process. Those winds will also be responsible for ushering in the colder air that settles in for the rest of the week. Lows will only drop into the mid 30s and remain above freezing, which of course is warmer than average for mid-February.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our next shot of cold will ride a brisk northwest breeze into the area through the middle of the week, before winds gradually diminish by Friday as high pressure draws closer. While a few flurries are possible, mostly in the mountains, Wednesday and Thursday, the rest of the week is largely dry with partly sunny skies through Thursday and mostly sunny by Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s Wednesday and ease back into the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week, which is below average for late February but nothing exceptionally cold. Lows will drop into the upper teens and low 20s, not the single digits to near 10 degree lows we shivered to early last Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure anchored along the East Coast will shift our winds around from northwest, a colder direction, to west and southwest, a warmer wind. Temperatures will respond nicely, jumping back into the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Both the sunshine and dry weather remain constants in the weekend forecast, before our next chance of rain arrives later Monday into early Tuesday. Some colder weather likely awaits for the second half of next week and towards the very end of February.