While our Tuesday brought a welcome reprieve from Monday's wet and windy weather, the warmth that we started the week with was replaced by sharply cooler temperatures. After near 70-degree highs on Sunday and Monday, highs fell back into the low to mid 50s on a partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but dry, day on Tuesday. The cooling trend continues the rest of the week, as we watch a parade of weak disturbances through Friday bring a few rounds of light showers, rain for most but perhaps a little snow at times for some in the higher elevations. Temperatures will continue to ease lower, with highs the next three days within a few degrees of the 50-degree mark. Considering our normal high for mid-April is actually closer to 60 degrees, we'll wrap up the week with a stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures, before numbers gradually rebound over the weekend into early next week.
TODAY
The first disturbance in a parade of storm systems arrived last night as a weak area of low pressure rippled along an old front stalled off the East Coast. We saw a little bit of light rain overnight, with the steadiest activity occurring near the Delaware Valley and points south and east. Further north and west in the higher elevations, it was actually cold enough to see a little snow mix in, but no accumulation was seen. Lows for most were in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees however the Poconos dropped closer to freezing. As the aforementioned low pressure system departs out to sea early today, some leftover early morning rain for the Delaware Valley and locations south and east (and even some snowflakes in the Poconos) will come to an end. Look for clouds to break for some sunshine as most of the day looks dry. Highs continue to trend cooler as the numbers only reach the low 50s for our hump day with a noticeable, but not too brisk, west to northwest breeze making things feel a bit cooler.
TONIGHT
Our next storm system approaches tonight, this time from the Great Lakes, and could bring a few spotty rain or snow showers overnight, especially north and west towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 30s can otherwise be expected, and some areas of frost will also be possible, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and south and east where less precipitation is expected which better promotes the formation of frost. For this reason, and given the growing season is already underway in several areas, the National Weather Service has put the Lehigh Valley, Berks, much of New Jersey, as well as western Chester County and Upper Bucks/Mont under a Frost Advisory for overnight tonight into Thursday morning.
THURSDAY
Storm system #2 slides off the coast on Thursday, but a spotty rain or snow shower may linger; otherwise, expect clouds to likewise linger but break for at least some sunshine during the day. Despite a little sun, those west to northwest breezes continue to reinforce the already cool air in place, as highs ease a bit lower and likely struggle to even reach 50 degrees. We can expect upper 40s for most which is more than 10 degrees cooler than our mid-April normal high temperature. Skies are expected to clear a bit Thursday night with breezes easing up which should help promote low temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. Once again, there will be concern for sensitive vegetation being killed or badly damaged if exposed to these temperatures, so for that reason, the National Weather Service has put the Lehigh Valley, Berks, central and northern New Jersey, and upper Bucks/Mont under a Freeze Watch late Thursday night into first thing Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Our third storm system "floating" along in our parade will be the strongest of the three, and likely bring a round of steadier, but still mostly light, rain the second half of Friday into Friday night. Once again, the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley will be cold enough for some wet snow, and perhaps a little light accumulation on grassy surfaces in the evening or overnight. For everyone else, it's a chilly rain from midday Friday on, steadiest in the afternoon and evening hours, with rainfall totals around or over 0.25" but less than 0.50". For the second straight day, highs will likely only make it into the upper 40s. Rain and wet snow will continue into Friday night, gradually tapering late.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures should finally start an upward trend over the weekend, albeit a gradual one. Clouds and perhaps an early morning shower south and east of the Lehigh Valley should mix with some sunshine on Saturday, which looks mostly dry as highs inch up into the mid 50s. Highs getting back to around 60 degrees looks to be the case on Sunday, ahead of a cold front that will bring in more clouds during the day and perhaps some rain later in the day as that front approaches. A west to northwest flow will keep temperatures from warming too much, but we should continue to see highs around or just above 60 degrees for the start of next week.