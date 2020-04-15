Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ060>062-152000- /O.NEW.KPHI.FZ.A.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0001.200416T0500Z-200416T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 252 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$