TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 26
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing around midday, and becoming steadier and heavier late. High: 43
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain, heavy at times. Low: 43
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It was certainly a cold start to our Thursday, from a chilling 10 degrees in the Poconos to closer to 20 degrees most everywhere else. Lots of sunshine made for a nice looking day, but didn't go too far in warming us up come afternoon. Highs remained in the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies, but with thankfully less wind than yesterday thanks to high pressure nearby. As that high slides off the coast overnight into Friday, it will make way for our next storm to begin its approach. Since our high pressure will take the cold air along for the ride as it departs, warmer temperatures mean our next system will be primarily rain for everyone and lead to a wet start to the weekend. By default then, Sunday will be the better weekend day albeit windy and cooler behind our departing storm.
Clouds will gradually increase overnight, which means that tonight won't be quite as cold as last night was. Expect seasonably cold overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s for most of us, perhaps a little colder where the clouds hold off the longest. Clouds will thicken on Friday, and while the morning looks mostly dry, showers will approach from south to north around midday. Mostly light at first, some steadier and heavier rain will arrive late in the day and especially overnight, with some periods of rain lingering into much of the day on Saturday too. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s late Friday into Friday night, and eventually into the 50s on Saturday. So while wet, it will also be fairly warm to start the weekend. A good soaking is expected for most with a half inch to an inch of rain area-wide likely, and some higher amounts possible where some heavier downpours persist.
As our storm departs, just enough cold air may wrap in late Saturday for the rain to end as snow points north and west towards the Interstate 81 corridor and through the Poconos. Then the winds become the focus for the second half of the weekend, with blustery westerly winds on Sunday gusting to 45 miles-per-hour. While there could be a shower leftover, most of the day will be dry with some sun breaking through the clouds, although brisk and cool with highs back into the mid 40s.
There won't be much of a break between storms, as our next one is lined up for early next week. While there's more cold air for this next storm to work with, at least initially, and while it will take a more southerly track than its predecessor, this likely won't be a major winter weather event for most of our area. However, it looks like we'll start out as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday evening before most of us change over to rain early Tuesday and the storm quickly departs by midday Tuesday. Some light snow and ice accumulations are possible, especially the farther north and higher up in elevation you travel. Colder air should be the rule most of next week, with daily highs expected to remain in the 30s.
Have a good night and a great Friday!