Sunday was another day of unseasonably warm/hot temperatures for this time of the year as many saw highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Factor in dew points well into the 60s, even around 70 degrees in some cases, and we had heat index values several degrees into the 90s. Sunday started dry with a decent amount of sunshine, but as we worked later into the afternoon and evening, a cold front moved in from our west clashing with the very warm/hot and humid air producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few locations near and south of Interstate 78 in Lebanon, Berks, and Montgomery Counties saw some tree and powerline damage due to strong winds from thunderstorms. A roof was even blown off a structure near the town of Lebanon. Our cold front will be heading out to sea tonight taking the storms with it along with the early taste of summer. For the week ahead, it’s weather more typical for late May with widespread 70s for highs throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday are cool, comfy, brisk, and largely dry, with shower/thunderstorm chances and humidity increasing the second half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on tonight, a shower or thunderstorm will remain possible, however we no longer have any severe concerns with regards to damaging winds or large hail. A stray downpour and some lightning isn't out of the question, but any activity that occurs should just be your garden variety in nature. Our cold front will eventually move out to sea tonight taking any remaining showers and thunderstorms with it. In the wake of our front, winds will shift to the north-northwest and drive in a much cooler and more comfortable air mass. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid and upper 50s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Spring returns early in the week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low and middle 70s Monday and around 70 degrees on Tuesday. Monday should be dry with sunshine mixed with mid and high level cloud cover. An area of low pressure tracking by well to our south over Virginia Monday night into Tuesday may throw a shower towards parts of southern New Jersey, the Delaware Valley, and Delaware, but most of the region should remain dry and just see a little bit more cloud cover as we work into Tuesday. The nights will be comfier for sleeping as well with lows back in the mid 50s.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Rain chances and humidity increase later in the week, with a mainly dry daytime Wednesday, but mostly cloudy skies followed by the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday (perhaps a thunderstorm as well late in the day Thursday). Wednesday's highs look to remain cool around 70 degrees, then more of a southerly wind flow helps raise the highs a bit for Thursday into the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms with higher humidity and highs in the mid and upper 70s. As long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving though, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable mid and upper 70s for highs instead of 90s.
