We added two more minutes of daylight Saturday, and for the first time since Monday, both of those minutes were fairly bright. There's a good chance you'll still see the full "snow" moon Saturday evening, though it may look a little ominous as skies trend cloudier thereafter. Ironically, there's a bit of snow in the forecast to accompany the "snow" moon Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it won't amount to much which will generally fall to the north and west. A more promising opportunity for unsettled weather arrives early next week as a cold front marches into the northern mid-Atlantic with milder air and periods of rain. That front overstays its welcome Tuesday, stalling out and letting another wave of low pressure hitch a ride along it.
SATURDAY NIGHT
A weak disturbance advancing from the west Saturday night will cause the clouds to increase and a few snow showers to develop late, especially to the north. Which we suppose makes sense given the presence of the full "snow" moon Saturday night. The moon will hide behind increasing clouds through much of the night as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s.
SUNDAY
A snow shower or some flurries may linger into early Sunday morning with clouds spilling into breakfast, too. But as our weak-end disturbance exits, clouds will break for a little sunshine. In other words, Sunday is still a pretty nice February day with highs a bit milder than its predecessor, in the middle 40s. By later Sunday night, rain and snow showers will be creeping in ahead of an incoming cold front, though most of the action is reserved for Monday.
MONDAY
A cold front on the move Monday brings periods of rain and milder air with it to start the new school and work week. There may be some snow in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley early on, but the southerly flow ahead of this front will eventually lead to showers of the liquid variety everywhere. Highs will soar into the upper 40s during the day, easily making Monday the warmest day of the week. Of course, it's also one of the damper days with 0.25" of rain possible.
TUESDAY
Monday's cold front overstays its welcome by stalling out nearby on Tuesday, acting as the corridor for another wave of low pressure to ride north and push more rain into the area, especially south and east. A lot of this rain seems to favor the first part of the day, with a drier Tuesday afternoon and evening in the weather cards. High temperatures will reach into the middle 40s, still milder than normal for this time of year.