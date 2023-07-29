Saturday was yet one more very humid day as high temperatures reached climbed well into the 80s with heat index values several degrees into the 90s. The sticky and uncomfortable conditions are about to come to a triumphant end however as a cold front slides on through this evening. Before we get to some much more pleasant weather however, we’ll need to watch the skies for some showers and gusty t-storms with the passage of our front. Most of any showers and storms should be done with by late this evening and then we’ll welcome the arrival of cooler and less humid air along with ample sunshine for Sunday. Our weather then looks to remain quiet, largely dry, and sunny through the middle of next week with very pleasant temperatures and humidity values. Nights will be refreshingly cool and much more comfortable for sleeping as well so you’ll be able to shut off the A/C and open the windows!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a cold front dropping in from our northwest this evening bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will get hit by a thunderstorm, a few cells could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, torrential downpours, and even a brief spin-up of a tornado. By later this evening, most of any activity should be exiting the region to the south and east and moving offshore. Look for a bit of a breeze to then increase tonight with the direction turning north or northwesterly in the wake of our front. This will usher in a cooler and much drier air mass that will lead to more comfortable conditions Sunday and beyond. Look for skies to gradually clear overnight as the rush of cool and dry air settles in. Overnight lows should eventually settle back into the low and mid 60s.
SUNDAY
The latter half of the weekend is shaping up to be fantastic as a much more pleasant air mass will be fully entrenched behind the aforementioned cold front. A nice north to northwesterly breeze Sunday will lead to much more comfortable dew points in the 50s, and the region will also see cooler high temperatures back in the low 80s along with mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance may track through Sunday night possibly sparking an isolated shower late, but at this point we think most locations stay dry. Low temperatures Sunday night should once again drop to more seasonable levels in the lower 60s.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Thanks to surface high pressure gradually building in from the Great Lakes and Canada as we move through the first half of the upcoming week, the region should be experiencing several days of some very pleasant weather, something that hasn’t happened in some time (yes it hasn’t necessarily been that hot, but humidity has been high for a while and we’ve had multiple days of thunderstorms). The first half of the week should be mainly dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees and very comfortable humidity values. Nights will also be mainly clear and refreshing with low temperatures falling back into the mid and upper 50s. A weak cold front may drop in from the north Tuesday possibly sparking a few showers for northern parts of the Poconos, but at this point we think much of the region remains dry. On Thursday, high pressure will start to move off the coast allowing our wind direction to turn out of the south. This will probably lead to some slightly warmer high temperatures back in the low to mid 80s, but the humidity still won’t be all that bad.
FRIDAY
Another cold front is expected to approach the region from the west Friday, and a wave of low pressure may ride along the front as well. While it’s a ways out right now and things can certainly change, the forecast at this time calls for a fairly good chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will also be much higher Friday, but the clouds and unsettled conditions will keep temperatures in check as highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s at this point.
