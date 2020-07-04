A cold front that dropped in from the north Friday helped to provide slightly cooler temperatures for our Fourth of July Saturday, however humidity values still remained on the sticky side. We saw highs return to the upper 80s for most, although there were still a few lower 90s. While much of Saturday was dry with a mix of sun and clouds, we did see some very isolated shower and thunderstorm activity pop up during the afternoon. Fortunately, this activity should be done with by the time fireworks displays get going later this evening. Sunday will begin a prolonged stretch of 90-degree days lasting into next week with pop-up variety storms possible each day, save Sunday. At least 3 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees qualifies as an official heat wave, and it certainly looks like we’ll be seeing the first one of the season. Humidity will really be on the rise too from Tuesday and beyond making that heat feel even hotter. Welcome back, dog days of summer!
TONIGHT
A weak cold front to our south and west will continue to fizzle out while a sea-breeze front that moved inland from the Shore will also continue to fizzle out. These features were responsible for sparking a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Saturday. It’s not entirely out of the realms of possibilities that one of these rogue showers or storms lingers into the early evening, but once we get to the time where any fireworks displays would occur, any showers and storms will likely have died out. The rest of the night should then be clear to partly cloudy, but some patchy fog will be possible late, certainly for any location that was lucky enough to see a little rain during the day Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will likely be a rare summer day in our pattern that is unfolding where we can entirely rule out a thunderstorm, and keep the day dry and the t-storm icon off the forecast. High pressure will build overhead so we can expect a mostly sunny day with highs bouncing right back into the low 90s, likely the first of many days through next week of 90-degree heat. Humidity levels won't be too bad, with dew points closer to 60 degrees than 70 degrees, the latter being noticeably more oppressive than the former.
NEXT WEEK
Low to mid 90s by day, upper 60s to around 70 degrees by night... Your back to work week in a nutshell! Most of the area hasn't had a heat wave yet, which is officially three or more days in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees. Next week, a heat wave looks likely for many, and it's eventually worsened by humidity. A switch in winds out of the southwest starts Tuesday with dew points climbing to around 70 degrees. As is usually the case when both heat and humidity come together, daily thunderstorm chances will also be a fixture in the forecast, too. Thanks to a strong ridge in the jet stream however building in aloft combined with the lack of any real surface features, any shower and thunderstorm activity that fires up should be mostly isolated. Much of the time it will be partly sunny and dry...and HOT!
END OF NEXT WEEK, START OF NEXT WEEKEND
By Friday or Saturday next week, our pattern may start to break down as an upper level trough appears to dig in from the north and west while a surface cold front also approaches from the north and west. It’s also possible an area of low pressure will be sliding up the Eastern Seaboard. If all of these things do indeed come together, we may be looking at a cloudier and stormier time either Friday or Saturday, or even both days, which would also help to lead to cooler temperatures. This is still a long ways off however, and much can change between now and then so stay tuned!