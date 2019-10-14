TODAY:
Turning out mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72
TONIGHT:
Clear. Low: 40
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny. High: 66 Low: 45
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
High pressure will return from the west for today leading to a mostly sunny day with pleasant afternoon high temperatures climbing into the low 70s. High pressure overhead tonight will lead to clear skies and rather cool overnight low temperatures dropping down to around 40 degrees. High pressure will remain in control for Tuesday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday will be a little cooler compared to Monday thanks to the cooler start to the day, but should still reach seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday when an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast and tags up with an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front in our direction. The result will be a rather cloudy Wednesday with rain at times, perhaps even a t-storm, and cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Behind Wednesday's storm system, the clouds will break for some sunshine on Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind will usher in a rather cool air mass. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach the upper 50. As the upper level trough associated with Wednesday's system swings through it may spark a stray shower, but this will likely be confined to the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey.
High pressure will build back in from the west for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures back in the low 60s. High pressure will remain in control as it moves off the coast on Saturday keeping our weather dry and sunny. Our wind flow will change to a south and southwesterly direction ushering back in a warmer air mass. High temperatures Saturday should reach at least the mid 60s, and the warming trend will continue through Sunday into the beginning of next week as strong high pressure remains anchored just offshore keeping a south and southwesterly wind flow in place. High temperatures Sunday into the start of next week are expected to at least reach the low 70s.