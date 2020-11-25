Weather-wise, it’s a good news, bad news deal as we work towards the Thanksgiving holiday in just one day. Let’s start with the good: a nice warming trend that will send highs well into the 50s the rest of the week, with some spots flirting with 60 degrees come Turkey Day. Then there’s the bad news: the warmth will be accompanied by a round of wet weather, arriving tonight and lasting through at least some of Thanksgiving Day. Other than that Thursday rain, there’s lots to be thankful for the rest of the week. While less people are traveling for the holidays compared to normal, the dry weather stays with us through the normally busy travel day today. The milder temperatures will then stick with us through most of the upcoming holiday weekend, with Black Friday perhaps giving us the best weather deal, with partly sunny skies and upper 50s for shoppers Friday afternoon. After a mainly dry Saturday and Sunday, a more sizable rain event continues to look more likely to start next week on Monday, followed by more sizable cold towards the middle of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure will move off the coast today, but maintain its grip on the region keeping much of the daytime dry. A cold front will be advancing eastward across the Midwest, but all this should really do initially is send intervals of clouds our way as the day progresses. A stray shower may work in this afternoon, but it should be mainly to areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. As winds shift from the south, we expect some milder air to build back in, with afternoon highs climbing back up into the mid 50s.
TONIGHT
As the aforementioned cold front to our west inches closer tonight, look for skies to turn rather cloudy. Our wind flow will become southeasterly off the Atlantic ushering in a milder and more moisture-laden air mass. Look for a few showers or some drizzle to initially break out, probably a little before midnight. Then, eventually, some steadier and heavier rain should work in getting into the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning as our front moves closer. Overnight lows will probably occur early on in the mid 40s with temperatures slowly rising into the low 50s by dawn on Thanksgiving.
THANKSGIVING
We can give thanks that it will be warm, with highs not far from 60 degrees for many on Thanksgiving. However, the warmth comes with a price, and that is lots of clouds, some fog, and a bit of wet weather. The way we see it right now, we can expect cloudy skies as our cold front moves through on Thursday, with rain in the morning tapering back to scattered showers or a bit of drizzle during the afternoon. If the tapering of the rain occurs by early afternoon, then there’s hope to salvage at least a somewhat drier latter half of the afternoon. If the scattered showers don’t depart until later in the day, you’ll be dodging raindrops a bit longer. Either way, it’s a warm Turkey Day, and the morning looks wetter than the afternoon. Just how quickly we dry out in the afternoon is the remaining wild card, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Rainfall amounts at this time look to be on the order of 0.25” to 0.75” with some isolated higher amounts.
FRIDAY
A great weather deal for Black Friday shoppers, as our cold front takes our Turkey Day rain away but leaves the mild air behind. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 55 to 60 degrees, a mild and dry day for holiday shopping or perhaps putting up those Christmas decorations.
THIS WEEKEND
A weak cold front will pass through early in the day on Saturday with little fanfare as it just brings some clouds but no precipitation. Otherwise, high pressure will be in charge of our weather as temperatures ease a bit lower to the low and mid 50s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday, but still a little above average for this time of year. Expect no worse than partly sunny skies through the weekend, with our next chance of rain on Monday, which could be on the steadier side.