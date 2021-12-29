Wednesday saw a bit of rain early in the day eventually give way to plenty of clouds for much of the rest of the day. Regardless of the cloud cover, high temperatures still managed to reach above average levels in the mid 40s. There will be no big shots of cold or big storm to worry about before 2021 wraps up at the end of the week, which likely bodes well for any plans you may have leading up to the ball (or peep) drop Friday night. That's not to say that we'll stay entirely dry, as a few disturbances bring a few rounds of wet weather to much of our area. We'll see one round of rain arrive later tonight into Thursday, but this rain should be light and relatively scattered, not steady and soaking. Clouds will also dominate the skies to round out the week, but despite the lack of sun, it's a fairly mild pattern for late December as highs through Friday reach the upper 40s to low 50s, a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer than our average late December high of 40 degrees. While 2021 will end on a mainly dry note Friday into Friday night, the new year likely starts wet on Saturday with another round of steadier rain. Regardless of the wet start to 2022, it will also be a warm start as highs Saturday are expected to climb well into the 50s and might even approach 60 degrees in some spots. Come early next week, it may finally feel like winter as some cold air returns on some gusty and blustery winds by Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll keep the cloudy theme going overnight, with another wave of low pressure rippling by to our south through Thursday. That means more showers are possible later tonight, more likely the farther south you travel from Interstate 78, especially across the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey, closer to our latest low pressure. Lows will be around 40 degrees, so it's all rain and wet roads with no winter weather concerns.
THURSDAY
The penultimate day of 2021 will be another cloudy one and feature a continued chance of some showers or drizzle, but no soaker or washout is expected as any rain should remain on the lighter side. Areas closer to Interstate 95 and south and east will likely have the best chance to see a little rain first thing in the morning, then areas from the Lehigh Valley and north and west will have the better chance later in the afternoon. Highs will inch up a few more degrees despite the abundant clouds, with highs in the upper 40s by afternoon. A shower or some drizzle may linger into early Thursday night but overall it should be relatively dry through the overnight with mostly cloudy skies and more mild lows only around 40 degrees.
FRIDAY AND NEW YEAR'S EVE
We're saving the best for last this week and this year, as the final day of 2021 looks to be even milder, and perhaps a bit brighter, than any other day this week. Look for a few breaks of sun on Friday, with highs returning to the low 50s to wrap up the year. First night temperatures for New Year's Eve will slowly fall through the 40s, which is rather toasty considering our average New Year's Eve temperature should easily fall below freezing by the ball drop time and end up in the 20s. While a stray shower can’t entirely be ruled out later Friday afternoon into Friday night, we should be mainly dry through the ball drop New Year's Eve. Expect some steadier rain to arrive after midnight and towards sunrise Saturday.
NEW YEAR'S DAY AND SUNDAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what likely will be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with warm highs that may soar well into the 50s and maybe even close to 60 degrees for some. Showers may linger into Sunday as a cold front crosses the region later in the afternoon. We’ll likely still hang on to some of that warm air from Saturday, as highs are still expected to reach the mid 50s. These numbers may very well be realized in the morning however as colder air building in with our cold front starts to drop temperatures Sunday afternoon. Even colder and windier air will follow for early next week as it may finally feel like winter.
