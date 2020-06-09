Prepare to sweat! An area of high pressure responsible for a pleasant past couple of days will sit offshore for the next few, steering both temperatures and humidity levels up, up, and away. Tuesday is the transitional day. It may take until dusk for dew points to crawl out of the comfortable 50s. Meanwhile, temperatures take no time soaring through the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, before breaking into the lower 90s for the first time since October of last year Wednesday. It's humid, too, so 90 feels even hotter. The humidity will stick around Thursday until a cold front clears the coast. That front brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a drier and more comfortable Friday. However, the unsettled weather may make a comeback over the weekend.
TUESDAY
As high pressure shifts offshore, southwest winds will turn the heat up on Tuesday, but the high humidity will be a little more gradual in its return. Highs will return to the upper 80s and some backyard thermometers could flirt with 90 degrees, though dew points will take a little longer to lift into the "muggy" range, probably not until late in the day or at night. So, the bulk of the day still feels nice, considering how humid June days can get, as we'll see first hand by Wednesday. Clear skies will continue through about midnight before patchy clouds develop ahead of an approaching warm front. The night will still be dry, but milder and muggier with lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Both southwest winds wrapping around an offshore high and the fact that we're sitting in the warm sector of a system will lead to a hot and humid hump day in the northern mid-Atlantic. Highs will land on either side of 90 degrees, all while dew points climb close to 70 degrees. It'll be a tough day to do any strenuous work or exercise outside. Much of the day will be dry as sunshine mixes with clouds. Winds may turn a little gusty in the afternoon out ahead of a cold front, the same front that picks up most of the moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal and sends its into southern Canada. But as this front inches closer late in the day Wednesday and moves closer still overnight, the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will go up.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned cold front should continue tracking through and off to our east later Thursday. There are some timing differences with the various forecast models on the progression of this system, so at this time, we’ll continue to allow for somewhat cloudy skies along with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday, especially the first part of the day. If our front moves quicker however, it’s very well possible later Thursday ends up dry with some sunshine later in the day. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s and with a slower frontal passage, expect humidity to still be on the sticky side. If our front moves quicker however, then humidity should be more comfortable.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which may just weaken and hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. However, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will set up shop over the Great Lakes through the weekend, and there's even the chance a cut-off low could form. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if our weekend is fairly dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a dry Friday, the weekend forecast is a partly sunny one with a daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Hopefully, specifics can be determined once the details of a fairly complex weather pattern for June gets resolved.