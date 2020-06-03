TODAY: Clouds and some sun, breezy, and much warmer and more humid; showers and a gusty thunderstorm. High: 85
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with an evening shower or gusty thunderstorm. Low: 64
THURSDAY: Warm and a bit less humid with intervals of clouds and sun and a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially later in the day. High: 85 Low: 65
Weather-wise, let's dub yesterday "transition Tuesday", as we transition from the last few days of sunny, dry, and comfortable weather to a warmer, stickier and stormier pattern for the second half of the week. That transition started last night as a warm front lifted through the area overnight bringing much milder lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with mostly cloudy skies and even a few showers and thunderstorms, especially for parts of the Poconos, Slate Belt, and northern/central New Jersey, as well as parts of Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties. In the wake of this warm front, we go back to the warm and sticky weather that is synonymous with summer through Friday night. Typically when temperatures and humidity levels rise, so too do shower and thunderstorm chances. With a few cold fronts expected to pass through later this week, a few bouts of passing showers and storms will likely result, even though it will be dry and at least partly sunny more often than not. Thunderstorm chances will be highest from midday today through this evening, Thursday night, and then again Friday as a pair of cold fronts slowly slide south through the area, with the second front delivering our next shot of cooler and more comfortable air that will arrive later in the weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and will eventually drift north through the western Gulf towards the Louisiana and Texas coasts early next week. There's no immediate impact expected on our weather however for the next seven days.
TODAY
With the warm front to our north and east today, it's a much warmer, breezy, and more humid hump day as clouds mix with some sunshine, and temperatures soar into the mid 80s. There will be plenty of instability to fire up some showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday through the evening, and there's a chance some of those storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. There is an increased risk for severe storms across the area, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the large majority of the area under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather which is a level 3 out of 5, 5 being the greatest threat level. Even though much of the day is dry, be sure to keep a watchful eye to the sky and the radar, especially later today, for the threat of severe weather. Damaging straight line wind gusts seem to carry the greatest threat if any storm goes severe, followed by the possibility of large hail, and finally a low threat for an isolated tornado.
TONIGHT
A shower or strong, gusty thunderstorm will remain possible this evening before a cold front eventually sinks south of the region overnight bringing any threat for showers and thunderstorms to an end. This will just be a temporary break however with showers and thunderstorms as we anticipate chances to go right back up later Thursday into Friday. Thanks to plenty of moisture in the air tonight along with a fair amount of cloud cover, overnight lows should be very mild only dropping into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
There's no relief behind our first cold front, so it's still a warm day on Thursday with highs still in the mid 80s, although perhaps with a bit less humidity. Our front will lie not too far to our south, but likely slowly dissipate over the next few days. Expect most of the day to be rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds, but a shower or thunderstorm is still possible, especially the further south one travels from the Interstate 78 corridor, but only isolated and mostly later in the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase across the region Thursday night as a more organized disturbance may slide through overnight and spawn more widespread activity.
FRIDAY
With one front dissipating to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of a few showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Again, partly sunny skies along with plenty of warmth and humidity will be the rule, but thunderstorm chances will tick up again as our next front gets closer. Highs will be back up in the mid 80s, and it will feel warmer once the higher humidity is factored in.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. So the warm and humid weather will likely linger on Saturday, along with a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley. By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place, but a spotty instability shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening, especially points north over the higher elevations. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the weekend but a change in temperatures and comfort levels, with Saturday warmer and stickier in the mid 80s and Sunday less humid and in the upper 70s.