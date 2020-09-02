TODAY: Patchy fog early; otherwise, clouds and limited sunshine, warmer, and rather humid with a couple of showers and even a thunderstorm. High: 81
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm, especially in the evening. Low: 69
THURSDAY: A blend of clouds and sunshine, very warm and humid; showers and a thunderstorm are likely, especially late in the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 67
For most of us, Tuesday was the third straight day with highs in the 70s, thanks to plenty of clouds and a breeze off the ocean. Despite the lack of sun, it was a mainly dry day for many, with just a shower or some sprinkles here and there. Over the next few days, temperatures, humidity levels, and rain chances will all be on the rise as a warm front lifts through and opens the floodgates for some 80-degree highs and higher humidity levels to return. Then, a cold front follows by early Friday, sweeping the short-lived bout of warm and sticky weather out to sea and setting up a fantastic holiday weekend weather-wise. Each front can bring a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes, with the highest chances for any storms later this afternoon and evening and then again Thursday evening and overnight. In the tropics, two tropical storms have formed, one off the Carolina coast named Omar, and the other between Jamaica and the Yucatan Peninsula named Nana, however neither will threaten the United States.
TODAY
Today will be our transition day to a 48-hour stint of warmer and more humid weather, as a warm front lifts north and through the area during the day. Some patchy fog and drizzle, as well as some showers, can be expected to start the day. Then, we can expect plenty of clouds to remain for a while, with some breaks of limited sunshine, especially as we get into the afternoon. As our warm front pushes through and our wind direction becomes more southerly this afternoon, we can expect humidity values to climb as some warmer air also builds in. This will help turn the atmosphere a little more unstable, and hence result in a few showers and t-storms firing back up later during the afternoon. A couple storms may potentially bring strong winds and some small hail, in addition to heavy downpours. Highs will inch back into the lower 80s, but with more humidity, it will feel even warmer than the past few days.
TONIGHT
Some showers and t-storms that started working back in late in the afternoon will linger into the evening as the air mass remains rather sticky. Once more, we’ll need to watch for a couple storms containing strong winds, some hail, and heavy downpours. By midnight, or shortly there-past, most of the shower and t-storm activity should be fizzling out or exiting to our east leaving us with a mostly cloudy rest of the night. Overnight lows will be rather mild, only dropping to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
A cold front will start to slide through the area during the day, but likely get hung up as it does so as a final disturbance tracks along it Thursday evening. Until that disturbance arrives, the front will remain pretty quiet and allow us to enjoy a partly sunny, warm, and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. Shower and t-storm chances return very late in the day and more likely the first part of Thursday night, with rain more likely from the Lehigh Valley on south. Once again, we’ll need to watch for a few storms containing strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should be clearing the coast on Friday, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels to drop. Outside of a few early morning clouds, expect a warm, breezy, and drier day with highs still in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND
We're saving the nicest weather for last, and more importantly for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. A big bubble of high pressure builds in and means no trouble weather-wise, at least for Saturday and Sunday. That high will build in from the Ohio Valley on Saturday, crest overhead early Sunday, and then slide off the coast by Labor Day. Saturday and Sunday should be nothing short of great days for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. A cold front approaching from the west late on Monday could touch off a spotty shower or t-storm later in the day, but most of Labor Day looks dry for now and a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the front as highs inch back up into the low 80s.