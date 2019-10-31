TODAY: Some fog early; otherwise, cloudy and becoming breezy, warm, and humid with some rain at times, even a rumble of thunder. High: 72
TONIGHT: Windy with periods of rain and a heavy thunderstorm developing, then ending late with clearing. Low: 44
FRIDAY: Turning out mostly sunny, quite windy, and chillier. High: 54 Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Plenty of clouds and low-level moisture around last night made for mild overnight low temperatures as some evening fog and drizzle gradually morphed into some areas of steadier rain as the night progressed. Lows remained in the upper 50s to low 60s for most, which is actually our average high for late October. Rainfall amounts through the overnight hours generally averaged between 0.25” and 0.50”, but areas near and south and east of Interstate 95 saw less than 0.25”.
For today, Halloween, the treat will be our high temperatures which are expected to climb into the low 70s. It will certainly be a warm finale to October, but also an increasingly breezy and occasionally wet one, with plenty of clouds, an increasingly brisk southerly breeze, and some periods of light to moderate rain from time to time. There will be some drier lulls in between rounds of rain, and for some of us, especially the farther south and east you travel towards the Delaware Valley and the shore, one of those drier intervals may coincide with the late afternoon and early evening hours for trick-or-treating. It’s far from a sure thing as Mother Nature has more tricks up her Halloween sleeve as we work our way into the evening and overnight hours on Halloween, but some may manage a partly dry evening.
The “scariest” weather actually arrives tonight, likely starting mid to late evening and continuing through the first half of the night. A line of heavier downpours and even a few gusty thunderstorms capable of producing some strong and damaging winds will approach from central Pennsylvania and work its way east through the late evening hours, likely weakening a bit as it does so. It’s this line of storms that has the capability of producing a little severe weather, especially the farther west you travel when the line is still at its strongest before weakening begins overnight. Areas along and west of the Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) likely have the higher chances for severe weather, with chances diminishing farther east and especially towards the shore. Even after some gradual weakening, the heavy downpour threat will remain for areas farther east. Wind gusts to 40 miles-per-hour are likely for many with some isolated gusts to 50 miles-per-hour where any stronger storms can organize. By the time we get to a couple hours after midnight, much of the rain and thunderstorm threat will have exited to our east, and skies will actually clear a bit getting into the Friday pre-dawn hours, as temperatures plummet down into the mid 40s.
November begins on Friday, and the new month will start on a brighter, drier, but also sharply cooler note that will last into the weekend. Skies turn out mostly sunny on Friday and likely stay that way through Sunday, but you’ll certainly feel the much chillier air as it arrives on blustery westerly winds on Friday. Winds may still gust as high as 40 miles-per-hour, especially for the first half of the day, with daytime highs likely struggling to do much better than the low 50s.
While it won’t be as windy over the weekend, it still looks unseasonably chilly with a bit of a breeze and afternoon highs again not much better than 50 degrees. Nighttime lows look even colder, with widespread 30s, and even some below freezing temperatures, by Sunday night. In addition to our temperatures falling back, don’t forget to "fall back" those clocks Saturday night as well as we return to Eastern Standard Time. It's also never a bad idea to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Chilly air will remain with us to start next week, as highs once again only rise a few ticks above the 50-degree mark. High pressure will lead to mostly sunny skies Monday, and then the high will move off the coast Tuesday allowing some slightly warmer and more seasonable air to return to the region. Highs will return to around 60 degrees Tuesday, but a weak cold front moving in may also spark a shower late in the day.
Have a great and safe Thursday and a Happy Halloween!