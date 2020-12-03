We finally got to enjoy a day with a good deal of sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonably pleasant highs around 45 to 50 degrees on our Thursday. Hopefully you soaked up some of the nice weather, because near 50-degree sunshine is something we probably won’t see again for some time. Temperatures on Friday won’t be far from 50 degrees, but clouds will return and rain chances will be on the rise through Saturday. Then when the sunshine does return early next week, colder temperatures and blustery breezes will combine for a chilly and brisk feel, often keeping wind chills near or below freezing. We’re still tracking our Friday night and Saturday coastal storm, but with the current thinking on the track and strength of this feature combined with the lack of any deep cold air, it looks like mostly rain for most of us, with higher snow chances up to our north and east through interior New England. As that storm intensifies and departs, it will help deliver some colder air next week as well as some brisk breezes.
TONIGHT
High pressure will move off the coast tonight while a couple different storm systems start to gather. One system will be a weak cold front dropping south over the Great Lakes, while another will be an area of low pressure down along the Gulf Coast. Both of these features are eventually going to bring some precipitation our way, but at least for tonight, we will remain dry with skies just turning mostly cloudy. Overnight lows should be a little warmer compared to last night thanks to more clouds, dropping into the low and mid 30s.
FRIDAY
The cold front dropping in from the Great Lakes at night will work its way in our direction during the day Friday, providing an increase in clouds and some rain showers developing primarily during the afternoon. Before those showers start to overspread the region, we can expect highs to still climb into the upper 40s by midday with mostly cloudy skies. Steadier rain may develop Friday night into the start of the weekend, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, as the low pressure system mentioned down along the Gulf Coast starts to track up the East Coast.
THIS WEEKEND
Our coastal storm will track from Cape May to Cape Cod on Saturday, spreading rain and wind to the Mid-Atlantic as it does so. Many of us may be right on the edge of the action given the expected track. The heaviest rain will likely be south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially from the Interstate 95 corridor to the coast, where 1 to 3 inches of rain is increasingly likely. Areas along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and on into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will see lighter rainfall, closer to 0.50” on average and probably a sharp gradient, less the farther north you travel from Interstate 78 and more points southeast. The Poconos into the higher elevations of Sussex and Pike counties will see the least moisture, but some wet snowflakes could mix in, although with little to no accumulations resulting. Expect periods of rain to be steadiest later Friday night into Saturday morning, before tapering off later in the day. Colder and brisk but drier weather will likely follow the storm Sunday with just the slightest chance of a rain or snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs should only climb to around 40 degrees Sunday, but with gusty winds, it will likely feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday should stay mainly dry with a return to a little more sunshine compared to Sunday. A piece of upper level energy rotating through will keep scattered clouds around, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny, and it now appears we’ll be rain or snow free for the day. Chilly air will continue building in in addition to gusty northwest winds. Look for highs Monday to once again only get to about 40 degrees with wind chills once again down into the 20s and 30s.
