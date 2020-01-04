The cloudy and somewhat damp conditions we saw Friday spilled over into the start of the weekend as Saturday featured not a lot of rain, but rather a shower or two and times of drizzle with plenty of clouds and areas of dense fog through midday. Even with these conditions however, temperatures still managed to climb to mild levels in the low 50s for afternoon highs. The weekend will end on a cooler note, with gusty winds also adding an extra chill to the air, however drier times are also anticipated as a fair amount of sunshine returns. While there’s still no arctic blasts or significant winter storm threats in the forecast over the next week, temperatures will return closer to seasonable levels for a few days for the middle of next week. That looks to be followed by a quick return to near 50-degree warmth by this time next week.
TONIGHT
The storm system that has been plaguing the region with the rather gloomy conditions will be moving away to our east tonight. Some trailing moisture will bring a few showers to the area this evening, especially from the Interstate 78 corridor and points south. By midnight and there-past however, most of the area should be dry as a northwest breeze behind the departing storm system starts to kick up to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour ushering in some drier and cooler air. Clouds will break late allowing for a few stars to be seen before the sun comes up, but a few areas in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey may see a flurry or snow shower. Overnight lows should settle back into the low 30s.
SUNDAY
We get back to much more in the way of sunshine Sunday with intervals of clouds mixed in and perhaps a few flurries in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey in the morning, but largely dry conditions. Winds out of the northwest that increased Saturday night will continue to increase Sunday with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 miles-per-hour and gusts as high as 35 miles-per-hour. Those brisk northwesterly winds will continue to drive in cooler air leading to afternoon highs Sunday in the low 40s. Those numbers are still above normal highs in the mid to upper 30s for this time of the year, but with the breeze factored in, there will certainly be an extra chill in the air with wind chills down around freezing for much of the day.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Winds will die down Sunday night, but at the same time, clouds will thicken and increase as a weak clipper system moves from the Great Lakes moves into the Northeast. This system looks to spark a few snow showers and flurries overnight Sunday, but mostly across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A coating may be seen in a few of these areas to the north, but for the most part little or no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows Sunday should drop to around 30 degrees.
MONDAY
A flurry or two from Sunday night's clipper system may linger into first thing Monday morning for parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey; otherwise, high pressure will briefly return from the west making for a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezes will once again kick up to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour, so while highs aren't expected to be too terribly cold in the mid 40s, wind chills will be well down into the 30s.
TUESDAY
A fast moving system will deliver a period of rain and snow for most of us, mainly from Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Given the marginal cold air with highs either side of 40 degrees on Tuesday, that would favor snow in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, rain for many south and east, and a little rain and snow mix in between. Given the fast movement of this system and the lack of deep cold air, accumulations would likely be light, probably only a coating to 2", and mostly north of Interstate 78 in the higher elevations, at least from the look of things right now.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Behind Tuesday's quick-hitting minor storm system, seasonably cold air returns to the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds once again really kick up Wednesday, perhaps gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour with highs reaching the upper 30s, but wind chills well down into the 20s and even some teens. Some upper level energy swinging through Wednesday will likely lead to more clouds than sun, and there may even be a few flurries or a snow shower, but for the most part it should be a dry day. High pressure returns for Thursday lightening up the winds and bringing mostly sunny skies. Highs Thursday should top out around 40 degrees.
END OF THE WEEK
After a brief return to more seasonable temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, more warmth is expected ahead of the next storm system by Friday into the start of next weekend. Given a warming trend will precede this next system, it looks to be mainly rain like most storms so far this season, as highs make a run at 50 degrees by the end of the week. At this time, it appears any rain Friday would hold off until late in the day, then stick with us throughout much of the day next Saturday.