TONIGHT: Cloudy, damp, and mild; spotty drizzle and a bit of rain early, then steadier rain and some fog later. Low: 58
THURSDAY: Cloudy and becoming breezy, warm, and more humid with some rain at times, even a rumble of thunder. High: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy at times with periods of rain, some of it heavy, mainly from late evening on. A thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts possible. Low: 44
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Today delivered a case of damp and dreary déjà vu weather-wise, as we were again socked in with abundant clouds accompanied by some patchy fog and drizzle from time to time. Most of us haven’t seen appreciable sunshine since Monday afternoon, and we’ll likely have to wait until Friday for it to return. That of course doesn’t bode well for Halloween, which may be a treat with respect to temperatures but not with respect to the overall weather. Granted, Thursday won’t be a washout and there could even be some drier intervals that may coincide with candy collecting time for some of us. But the rain has remained a fixture for Halloween since last week, and some of that rain could be on the heavier side by Halloween night as a strong cold front slides in our direction by Thursday night.
Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain mild overnight with some evening fog and drizzle gradually morphing into some areas of steadier rain as the night progresses. Lows remain in the upper 50s for most, which is actually our average high for late October. Rainfall amounts through the overnight hours likely average around 0.25” but some spots may pick up as much as 0.50” where some steadier rain is a bit more persistent.
For Halloween, let’s start with the treat, which will be our high temperatures which are expected to climb into the low 70s. It will certainly be a warm finale to October but also an increasingly breezy and occasionally wet one, with plenty of clouds, an increasingly brisk southerly breeze, and some periods of light to moderate rain from time to time. There will be some drier lulls in between rounds of rain, and for some of us, especially the farther south and east you travel towards the Delaware Valley and the shore, one of those drier intervals may coincide with the late afternoon and early evening hours for trick-or-treating. It’s far from a sure thing as Mother Nature has more tricks up her Halloween sleeve as we work our way into the evening and overnight hours on Halloween, but some may eke out a partly dry evening.
The “scariest” weather actually arrives Halloween night, likely starting mid to late evening and continuing through the first half of the night. A line of heavier downpours and even a few gusty thunderstorms capable of producing some strong and damaging winds will approach from central Pennsylvania and work its way east through the late evening hours, likely weakening a bit as it does so. It’s this line of storms that has the capability of producing a little severe weather, especially the farther west you travel when the line is still at its strongest before weakening begins overnight. Areas along and west of the Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) likely have the higher chances for severe weather, with chances diminishing farther east and especially towards the shore. But even after some gradual weakening, the heavy downpour threat will remain for areas farther east. Wind gusts to 40 miles-per-hour are likely for many with some isolated gusts to 50 miles-per-hour where any stronger storms can organize.
November begins on Friday, and the new month will start on a brighter, drier, but also sharply cooler note that will last into the weekend. Skies turn out mostly sunny on Friday and likely stay that way through Sunday, but you’ll certainly feel the much chillier air as it arrives on blustery westerly winds on Friday. Winds may still gust as high as 40 miles-per-hour, with daytime highs likely struggling to do much better than the low 50s. While it won’t be as windy over the weekend, it still looks unseasonably chilly with a bit of a breeze and with afternoon highs again not much better than 50 degrees. Nighttime lows look even colder, with widespread 30s and even some below freezing temperatures by Sunday night. In addition to falling back our temperatures, don’t forget to fall back those clocks Saturday night as well as we return to Eastern Standard Time.
Have a good night and a Happy Halloween!