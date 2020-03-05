TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 34
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chillier with a bit of rain arriving midday, along with some wet snow mainly to the north and west. High: 45
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mixed rain and wet snow early turning to just snow, ending late; little to no accumulation for most, C-2” higher elevations north and west. Low: 31
In case you’re counting, Thursday was the fourth straight day for many of us with highs above 50 degrees. Of course, we’ve trended a little less warm each day since Monday’s spring-like low to mid 60s, yet we still remain above our average high for early March. But over the next few days, our temperatures will trend closer to that average high in the mid 40s as some seasonably chilly air settles in for Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the cooler temperatures will be accompanied by plenty of clouds and some occasional rain and even snow showers that will linger into Friday night. On Saturday, the chilly air will come with a blustery northwest breeze that will make it feel a bit colder still. Yet once we get past our little two-day bump along an otherwise mild weather road, we’ll reap the benefits of yet another warming trend which will coincide with the return of daylight saving time later this weekend. So it’s not only the clocks that will “spring ahead” starting Sunday, it’s also our temperatures. Near 60 degree warmth will accompany the later 7 p.m. sunset on Sunday, with highs well into the 60s (and possibly not far from 70°) on Monday. That will make Monday the warmest day of the week for the second straight week, although the milder than average temperatures likely persist through the entirety of next week with no cooler interludes.
TONIGHT
After a mild and dry Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 50s for most of us, clouds will increase tonight ahead of our unsettled end to the work and school week that is setting up for Friday. The overnight hours will remain dry despite the increasing clouds as high pressure overhead late today slides off the East Coast tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s, similar to last night’s low temperatures.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
We’ll watch a pair of dueling low pressures on Friday, the first over the Great Lakes and the second developing well off the East Coast. It’s the first one that will be the main weather maker for us, although it’s the offshore ocean storm that will strengthen into the stronger storm, but remain too far out to sea to significantly impact our weather. Therefore, it’s the Great Lakes low and a trough that will develop and bridge the gap between the two lows that will have an impact on our weather both Friday and Friday night. Expect plenty of clouds and chillier temperatures, mostly in the mid 40s during the day and dropping to around the freezing mark overnight. Some occasional rain showers will develop on Friday and last into the overnight, mixing with and even changing to some wet snow showers later in the day and overnight. That changeover will occur earliest in the higher elevations up along the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, where there is the best chance of a coating to 1-2” of snow, more so on unpaved surfaces. However, most of the area could see at least a little wet snow before the showers end Friday night, but with little to no accumulation expected for most of us.
SATURDAY
Our intensifying ocean storm exits stage right and farther out to sea on Saturday, allowing our next high pressure to build in. The pressure gradient between the two will create a blustery start to the weekend, with north to northwest winds up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour and gusty, before winds diminish Saturday night as our high pressure approaches. Those northwest winds will keep the chilly air flowing in from Canada, with seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 40s, with that breeze keeping wind chills in the 30s much of the day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Ready for another taste of spring? Ready or not, here it comes. Expect a mostly sunny day to wrap up the weekend and sunshine giving way to late day clouds on Monday. With winds shifting more from the west and southwest on the back side of our high pressure, highs will surge into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s Monday. There’s even an outside chance of some of us flirting with 70 degrees on Monday. It’s also “spring ahead” weekend as we return to daylight saving time, which means we’ll have the later 7 p.m. sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. So much the better, right? The 60-degree temperatures return for an encore on Tuesday, but more clouds and a few rain showers are possible as a weak front approaches from the west.