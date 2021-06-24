Perfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. After another clear and crisp start, we'll get another sun-sational day with abundant sunshine and low humidity as highs inch up a few degrees compared to yesterday, with an upper 70s to near 80° afternoon for most.
We'll sneak in one more fairly comfy day on Friday as well, and even though there will be a few extra clouds, it should be no worse than partly sunny.
But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime.
Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there are no extended stretches of 90-something-degree temperatures or oppressive heat waves in the forecast.
TODAY
Second verse, same as the first. If you liked Wednesday's comfy sunshine, crisp start, and pleasantly mild finish, then you'll love Thursday's encore. Expect abundant sunshine from start to finish, a light breeze, refreshingly low humidity, and highs inching up to around 80 degrees by afternoon. A sun-tastic day by all accounts, so get out there and soak it up!
TONIGHT
Some clouds will back off the ocean as skies become partly cloudy, with more clouds the closer to the coast you travel where a touch of drizzle or a shower or two is also possible. Nevertheless, it stays dry and comfortable for most of us with overnight lows in the low 50s as the nice sleeping weather continues. You'll also have the June full moon, known as the strawberry moon, lighting the way throughout the night.
FRIDAY
A weak nuisance low pressure will drift up the East Coast, likely staying off the New Jersey coast and sliding up towards New England with some clouds and showers. While there isn't much to this feature, it will graze the shore with some extra clouds and a bit of drizzle or a few raindrops early Friday.
For most of us though, we'll stay dry and squeeze in one more comfortable day. We'll word Friday as partly sunny to account for some of these clouds, but limit the chance of any raindrops to areas along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Keep that in mind if you have shore plans on Friday.
Otherwise, it's another comfortably warm and dry day with highs again around 80 degrees. Humidity will begin to inch up and become more noticeable by Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as south to southwest winds bring in the warmer and more tropical airmass. A cold front will lie to our north and west through the Great Lakes, and likely be the best focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. However, given the stickier weather, a daily pop-up t-storm or two can't be ruled out here either, even though it looks dry most of the time.
Expect highs to climb into the mid and upper 80s, more seasonable for this time of year, with partly sunny skies throughout the weekend. This same pattern likely continues into early next week (Monday and Tuesday) as well.
