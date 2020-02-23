While winter may have won the battle to wrap up the work week, spring has certainly won the war this weekend. Saturday's lower to middle 50s felt more like late March than late February, and they came with plenty of sunshine. We'll copy and paste the sunshine over to Sunday, but tweak temperatures a bit higher as they blossom into the upper 50s. And as the big bubble of high pressure responsible for all our bright and beautiful weekend drifts off the Carolina coastline Monday, it may be even warmer yet as temperatures flirt with 60 degrees. Brisk winds behind a departing storm will mark the end of our mild stretch of weather by Thursday, with some rain tucked between now and then for Tuesday and Wednesday. That rain may mix with a little bit of wet snow farther north Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Other than that, there are still no big snowstorms in the foreseeable future. Just a big cool down.
SUNDAY
If you thought yesterday was good, today is even better. Highs will soar through the upper 50s as an area of high pressure hugs the Carolina coastline. The southwesterly flow continues to steer warmer air into the northern mid-Atlantic, all while skies stay bright and blue. It's another great day to get outside with temperatures coming in a whopping 15 degrees above average, identifying more with late March than late February. Skies will stay starry at night, perfect for seeing the popular constellation Orion the Hunter in the south sky. It's easy to spot the three bright stars that make up Orion's Belt, to the upper right of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Temperatures will be around on either side of 40 degrees this evening before falling just below freezing by dawn Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We’ll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Monday, with lots of sunshine to start the day before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Despite the incoming clouds, Monday will still manage to "one-up" Sunday with highs around 60 degrees, give or take. Rain chances increase by Monday night and even more so on Tuesday. That rain should come in the form of some occasional rain or rain showers, mostly light, centered on Tuesday, with rainfall amounts likely averaging around 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another mild February day with highs above 50 degrees, though not as warm as Monday given the unsettled weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Another storm will follow our early week one in close procession, bringing another round of rain as it approaches later Wednesday into Wednesday night. With highs still around 50 degrees ahead of this feature on Wednesday and an expected storm track either right overhead or to our west up the Appalachian Mountains, rain is again the favored precipitation type. Last week, this looked like an opportunity for some accumulating snow. But like most of those “opportunities” in the longer range this winter, they fizzle pretty quickly as it gets closer. So expect a juicier round of rain that may mix with some wet snow for those north of the Lehigh Valley, centered on Wednesday afternoon and night but with showers lingering into Thursday. Rainfall totals with the second system will be higher, around 0.50” to 1.00” with that soaking rain followed by some noticeably cold air and wind for Friday. Perhaps it's cold and windy enough to fling a few snowflakes off the Great Lakes and into the Poconos, more for aesthetics than anything else.
THE WEEKEND
A little chillier than the weekend before, but equally as bright. Highs in the upper 30s both weekend days will come with a brisk, northwesterly wind, so it probably feels closer to the upper 20s during the day. At night, temperatures will tumble to 20 degrees. Perfect for using that fireplace! Something we haven't been able to do all that much this winter.