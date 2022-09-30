The rest of the week will feature more unseasonably cool temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s. Thanks to high pressure, things around here will remain mostly dry amid a mix of sun and clouds each day through Friday. While Ian will be the big story this week as it makes a landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida, the exact track is still uncertain as it has shifted slightly the past few updates. As of now Ian could make landfall anywhere from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay Region later Wednesday. Depending on where it makes a landfall and its interaction with a trough to our north, its inland path will affect our upcoming weekend's weather. IF we do receive any remnant moisture from Ian it would likely be Sunday into Monday.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will stay in control through at least the end of the week. So, through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Rain chances will remain little to nothing, although there can be a spotty shower Wednesday afternoon, mainly to the north. High temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Watching Ian closely, some remnant moisture could work up into the Northeast, mainly over the weekend. Now, the exact track of Ian is still uncertain and it's far away from home but definitely worth watching. Ian looks to rapidly intensify over the next 18 to 36 hours while traveling into the Gulf of Mexico. Where it makes a landfall, the exact track and intensity will all play a role to what we'll see at home, if anything. Patience is key and we'll keep you posted!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Watching the remnant moisture from Ian, there could be a few showers and breezy conditions to start the week. Again, this forecast can and will change in the days ahead as Ian approaches Florida. Aside from the potential wet weather, temperatures will still remain on the cooler side with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s and nights in the 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: