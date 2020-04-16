While a little light rain fell Tuesday night and brought just a few hundredths of an inch of rain for most of us, Wednesday turned out to be a fairly nice, albeit rather cool, day for the middle of April. Some early clouds gave way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of hump day, but highs only reached the upper 40s to low and mid 50s despite the increased sun. Our normal high for the middle of April is actually just above 60 degrees, so Wednesday would qualify as an unseasonably cool day with temperatures around 7 to 10 degrees below normal. It actually turns even cooler the next few days as highs will likely struggle to even get above 50 degrees, with today ending up mostly dry besides a spotty shower here and there, and Friday turning wetter as some rain and even a little wet snow develops the second half of the day into the overnight hours. We may finally start to slowly claw our way out of our cool hole over the weekend, with Saturday seeing some gradual clearing after a damp start and highs finally inching back up to around 60 degrees on a mostly dry Sunday.
TODAY
Last night was the second straight night that we saw a weak disturbance slide through the region, this one approaching from the Great Lakes and more moisture-starved than its not-too-moist predecessor. We did see a few spotty rain and snow showers, but overall much of the night was dry, just mostly cloudy. Lows dropped to around 40 degrees for most although in the Poconos the numbers were around or just below freezing. Last night's weak system quickly exits out to sea this morning allowing skies to turn out quite sunny for the first part of the day. As we move through midday into the afternoon, sunshine should gradually mix with clouds, and while a good chunk of the day should remain dry, a spotty rain or snow shower cannot entirely be ruled out. Despite a decent amount of sunshine, temperatures tick a few degrees cooler as the week-long cooling trend continues, and highs will only be around 50 degrees. It will also be breezy, with brisk west to northwest winds at 10 to 20 miles-per-hour and gusty, which will take an already cool day and add an extra chill.
TONIGHT
Skies will turn out mostly clear for a while tonight, and with diminishing winds, it will be a better candidate than last night for colder temperatures, perhaps dropping below freezing in spots. For that reason, a freeze watch is in effect for most areas that were under the frost advisory last night, highlighting the potential for colder temperatures. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation you have outside for tonight.
FRIDAY
The week ends with another chilly day as high temperatures again remain mired in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While the morning looks mostly dry with some thickening clouds, the afternoon likely turns wet as a stronger disturbance slides our way with some rain developing from west to east the second half of the day. Some wet snow may factor in over the higher elevations, especially towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors, overnight Friday and a whitening of grassy surfaces is possible for some mountain locations. For everyone else, it's likely a light to moderate rain that adds up to around 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall, not nearly as much as the soaking we started the week with. Given that temperatures will be mostly in the 30s and 40s however as the rain and any wet snow falls, it will be a chilly and damp end to the week. Rain and wet snow continue into Friday night and may even spill over into early Saturday morning as well for some.
SATURDAY
As our Friday disturbance develops into a stronger low pressure over the ocean to our east early Saturday, some clouds and a bit of rain and wet snow may linger in the morning, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So after a cloudy and damp start to the day, the afternoon looks drier with some sun later in the day. But it will remain brisk and rather cool as highs inch up only a few degrees into the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the better, brighter, and milder of the two weekend days, with sunshine followed by some increasing clouds later in the day. It will also be our first chance at seasonable highs in quite a while in the low 60s, as we finally return closer to our mid-April normal high. A shower or two is possible Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a wave of low pressure develops to our south and east, but the day on Sunday remains rain-free.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system that develops to our south and east Sunday night will continue its journey northeastward heading out to sea as we progress through Monday. It appears the system will be too far south and east to phase with the aforementioned cold front that approaches from our northwest starting Sunday night. Because of the separation of these two features, at this time we think much of Monday will be dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The one exception area at this time looks to be southern New Jersey where perhaps a little more in the way of some rain works in extending well outward from the offshore low. Winds also look to turn a little gusty, but it should be a mild breeze as highs are still expected to reach right around or just above 60 degrees.