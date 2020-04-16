Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-162015- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.A.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 303 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$