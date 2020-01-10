After a few days of cold, wind, and a little snow Tuesday through Thursday, our recent taste of winter has already departed. Another in a seemingly endless line of warm surges this winter has begun to make its presence felt on Friday, even with lots of clouds and limited sunshine. Friday’s highs were 15 to 20 degrees warmer than Thursday, with most of us ending up around 50 degrees to wrap up the work and school week. And we’re not done there, as unseasonably warm air continues to surge north in our direction, riding a rather brisk south to southwest breeze our way for the weekend. For the first time since 2008, back-to-back days with 60-degree high temperatures are possible in the Lehigh Valley, as the warmest weather coincides with the weekend. While the weekend won’t be entirely dry, the days look mostly dry, with just a spotty shower or two on Saturday, especially the farther north and west you travel, and a few lingering showers early Sunday morning. The wettest part of the weekend looks to be late Saturday night, complete with a heavier downpour and even a rare January thunderstorm in a few spots.
TONIGHT
It’s a mostly cloudy but mostly dry night, with a few showers persisting mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Poconos and the Interstate 81 corridor. There will be some patchy fog possible for anyone as well, with relatively mild lows in the low 40s. It gets even milder Saturday night, with lows by then maybe not falling far from 60 degrees! Considering our average low for this time of year should be close to 20 degrees, that’s pretty impressive!
SATURDAY
The sunshine will be rather limited to start the weekend, so mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for most. It’s also a breezier day as winds ramp up to 10 to 15 miles-per-hour with a few higher gusts. But despite both, it will be our first 60-degree day since the day before Thanksgiving. While record highs temperatures that were set back in 1975 in Allentown and Reading are in the mid to upper 60s and likely safe, we won’t be too far away either. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday, with nothing more than a passing shower or two as most of the time remains dry. That’s because a storm will linger to our north and west over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, and that’s where most of the unsettled weather will be. A period of steadier rain or rain showers will arrive later Saturday night as a cold front finally marches east in our direction, marking our best chance of rain for the entire weekend. Some strong winds may accompany any heavier showers Saturday night, with the chance of a rare January rumble of thunder or two that may wake you up towards Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
After a few lingering morning showers depart early in the day, expect clouds to give way to plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday. Highs will still climb above 60 degrees, considering temperatures Saturday night won’t fall below the mid 50s. Temperatures may fall back a bit later in the day behind a cold front, but that would only be falling back into the 50s, still warm for this time of year, as there’s no cold air behind this particular cold front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While not as warm as the weekend, the new work and school week begins mild with highs around 50 degrees and a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Monday. On Tuesday, a disturbance will pass by to our south and bring more clouds and perhaps a few late day showers with it, but nothing more than that. Temperatures trend a bit cooler into the mid 40s, but remember that even that is still about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.