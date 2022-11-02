It doesn't get much nicer than this in early November, with unseasonably warm temperatures ours to keep right through the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather all the while. Let's put it into perspective: our "average" high for early November is only in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. From now through at least the weekend, our daily high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. That's more like late September, and it more than makes up for the frequent chilly intrusions we had during October. Sure, there could be a scattered shower or two sometime Saturday night or Sunday, but most of the weekend is dry, with warm temperatures continuing regardless of any raindrops that sneak in over the weekend. A cold front early next week will ease us back closer to reality, back to the low to mid 60s, by mid-week. Our best chances for rain may hold off until the end of next week, say Thursday and Friday, with cooler weather arriving for the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Look for mostly clear skies overnight, with seasonably cool lows in the low 40s thanks to the starlit skies and light winds. There will be some high clouds farther south closer to the Maryland border, but nothing to mar a mostly clear and pleasant forecast for the overnight hours.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Weather in a word for the next two days: sun-sational! The sunshine will be abundant, the winds will be light, and temperatures will remain a good 10 degrees warmer than average by early November standards. So highs will be in the upper 60s each afternoon, flirting with the 70° mark on some backyard thermometers. Lows will be in the low 40s, comfortably cool but not as chilly as some October nights were.
THIS WEEKEND
Both weekend days look warm, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday gets the nod as the slightly better day, as it will be entirely dry. Sunday looks "mostly" dry, but a weak cold front may produce a few scattered showers sometime later Saturday night or Sunday. Any rain would be light and scattered, and much of Sunday may still end up dry. And even with a few raindrops or some extra clouds mixing in with the sun, it will still be a warm day on the plus side of 70-degrees regardless. Don't forget to "fall back" the clocks this Saturday night, which means an extra hour of sleep but also sunsets before 5pm starting Sunday evening.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and Election Day Tuesday both now look dry, with the warm, near 70° weather continuing into Monday, but temperatures perhaps easing back into the still mild but not quite as warm mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It still looks dry the first half of next week, with the rain chances likely delayed until the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday may be the best chance for rain next week, with cooler temperatures to follow.
