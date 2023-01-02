Warm weather lovers have been enjoying the few first couple of days of the new year! However, with the warmth will come some wet weather beginning Tuesday. After that, the next round of wet weather Wednesday comes with an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees! It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards next weekend. Thursday’s highs are expected to drop back into the mid and upper 40s, however it’s Friday and the weekend where high temperatures look to return to more seasonable levels either side of 40 degrees. Nighttime lows during this period also look to turn seasonably cold dropping back into the 20s. We will need to keep an eye on a possible coastal low pressure system Thursday night into Friday which could potentially bring a little rain and/or snow to parts of the area, however at this time the feature is not looking too impressive on forecast model guidance. And as of now, next weekend looks dry and seasonable with fair skies and just a bit of a brisk breeze for Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for light shower or two at times. Temperatures will continue to remain on the mild side slowly falling down to the 40s amid warm breezes. There will likely be some areas of patchy or dense fog developed late tonight into tomorrow morning, so please be mindful of reduced visibilities.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mild 50s continue for Tuesday too, however, thanks to a warm front pushing through, a mainly cloudy sky is also expected along with a wave of showers moving through roughly from mid/late morning through early/mid afternoon. The best chance to see the showers will be north of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey. Areas south of those highways may very well stay dry for Tuesday. Skies remain overcast for Wednesday, and showers become a little more likely in all locations ahead of a cold front but also another surge of even warmer weather. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with or even surpass the 60-degree mark. The record high for Allentown Wednesday is 66 degrees set back in 1950. Reading’s record high that day is 67 degrees, also set in 1950.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
A cold front will sweep the rain away out to sea overnight Wednesday setting us up for a return to some sunshine Thursday. More seasonably cold air will settle into the region for the very end of the week and will likely remain through the weekend. High temperatures may only be near 40 degrees for Friday into the weekend. Nighttime lows will also drop back down into the more seasonable mid and upper 20s starting Friday night and going through the weekend. Forecast model guidance is hinting at a potential coastal low developing late Thursday along the North Carolina coast and lifting northward off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday. The system doesn’t look too impressive on guidance at the moment, and it may very well remain disorganized and too far off the coast to bring us any precipitation. But we won’t entirely discount it for now and will mention a slight chance for some rain and/or snow Thursday night into Friday with the weekend turning out dry and seasonable with some sun. Winds may be a little brisk for next Saturday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: