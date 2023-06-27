NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches occurred on Monday, saturating the ground. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts near 3 inches will be possible with the showers and thunderstorms today. These totals may result in additional flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood