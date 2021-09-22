Fall will officially arrive today, however, it'll still be a humid a warm day ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring some true fall air.
Before the crisp air arrives, we have some wet weather to get through first. The clouds are with us through the next few days amid a few spotty showers which will eventually lead to some soaking rain by Thursday and Thursday night.
Friday is our transition day to cooler, drier, and comfier weather, which will fully settle in for a bright, brisk, and dry first weekend of fall on Saturday and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
That southeast wind strengthens a bit on Wednesday, keeping the partly to mostly cloudy skies in place and bringing the humidity levels higher as well. There may be a shower or two, but no steady rain is expected as we'll have to wait until later Thursday for a slow moving cold front to slide in our direction and bring more widespread rain, some of it heavy.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° on Wednesday, which looks more dry than wet overall and a second straight day with more clouds than sun, but still with some breaks of sun from time to time, especially by afternoon.
For the record, fall officially begins at 3:21pm Wednesday afternoon.
THURSDAY
The first full day of fall looks to be pretty wet, with increasingly steady and occasionally heavy rain as the day progresses.
We'll watch a cold front slowly crawl east across Pennsylvania late Thursday and then into New Jersey by Thursday night. Out ahead of it, expect periods of rain and some tropical downpours, and up to a few inches of rain are possible for parts of the area.
Right now, the highest rainfall totals are expected the farther west you travel through our area. So for eastern Pennsylvania, it's likely 1 to 3 inches of rain, highest totals west of Interstate 476 (The Northeast Extension). For New Jersey, it's likely 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with the lowest totals closest to the shore.
Some localized flooding is possible in slow moving downpours.
The heaviest rain is likely later Thursday and Thursday night, tapering off by or during early Friday morning.
FRIDAY
We'll dry and clear things out on Friday, but it may be a slow process. So you'll wake up to clouds and maybe a shower around early Friday, then clouds will break for some sunshine Friday afternoon.
Northwest winds may be a bit brisk behind our front, but will help in the drying process as humidity levels come back down into the comfy range as well.
Highs will be around 70 degrees, and skies become mostly clear with lows around 50° by Friday night.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The first weekend of fall should have more of a fall-ish feel to it, with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity behind our late week front, and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s Saturday night, with maybe some upper 40s by Sunday night.
