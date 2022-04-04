After a nice start to the week, our weather pattern will turn damp again with a few opportunities for a soaking rain middle to late week. Other than the potential for some heavy rain though, no big snowstorms or severe weather outbreaks are in the cards. High temperatures will run fairly close to where they should be for this time of the year mainly between 55 and 60 degrees. Night will mainly be in the 40 through the remainder of the week with the exception being Monday night as we'll take a dip back into the chilly 30s.
TONIGHT
Expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to the middle 30s. Winds will be fairly calm so no wind chills to worry about into early tomorrow morning.
TUESDAY
Tuesday features mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Most of the morning will stay dry before a round of rain arrives later in the afternoon. Moving into Tuesday evening and overnight more of a soaking rain will overspread the area. Temperatures will fall to the middle 40s, so the precipitation will as plain old rain, no wintry weather. One round of rain will likely slide through Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to low pressure tracking up from our south and then moving off of the northern Mid-Atlantic coast.
MIDDLE AND LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK
Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning as round one finishes passing through. We'll have a brief break from the wet weather later in the day Wednesday before another round of rain arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure combined with a cold front approaches from our west. Steadier rains Thursday should exit for Friday as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore, however, a broad upper level trough will slowly build in in the wake of the front, and this will lead to a mostly cloudy Friday with still a slight chance for a shower, especially during the afternoon. As unsettled as the middle and latter portion of the week looks, the good news is that high temperatures don't look to be too far from normal right now, generally between 55 and 60 degrees.
