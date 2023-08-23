All good things must come to an end, and so is the case of this nice stretch of weather we've enjoyed since the weekend. After five straight dry days, the next three will all have at least the chance of some rain, though no one day looks to be a washout. The first two opportunities will come the next few nights and early mornings, with areas of showers and thunderstorms developing over the Great Lakes and diving in our direction. The first one late tonight and Thursday likely won't survive the trip, well except for more than some scattered, mostly light showers, but there will be plenty of clouds around on Thursday. As a surge of more humid air accompanies the second complex of showers and storms Thursday night, it may have better success staying intact, so the overnight hours Thursday will likely be our best chance for some steadier rain, and maybe a few storms or heavy downpours. Later Friday and again later Saturday, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible, but nothing heavy or widespread. We should manage some sun both those days, but Sunday is our best bet for our next entirely dry day. In what looks like an increasingly unsettled pattern for early next week as well, rain chances may return later Monday into Tuesday. All the while, temperatures largely remain cooler than average, with highs in the 70s to at most low 80s the next seven days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will become mainly cloudy overnight, with a few spotty light rain showers later at night. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will remain in the comfortable low 60s for overnight lows, as humidity will remain well within the comfortable range for another night. Any rain would be light and likely only hundredths of an inch of rain.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks on the gray and cool side by August standards, with highs only in the low 70s and plenty of clouds throughout the day. Despite that, there doesn't look to be plenty of rain, just some light and scattered rain showers from time to time. Again, only a few additional hundredths of an inch are expected. Humidity will tick up a bit, but you won't feel the mugginess until Thursday night and Friday. A round of heavier showers, a downpour, or a thunderstorm is possible overnight Thursday as the leading edge of the more humid air arrives. Any downpours could produce a quick half inch to an inch of rain wherever they occur.
FRIDAY
After some potential Thursday night downpours, Friday will see clouds and a lingering shower or two in the morning give way to some sun, which in turn may pop a late day shower or t-storm, especially points south and east from the Lehigh Valley. This is the warmest and stickiest day of a forecast that doesn't have a lot of warm and sticky weather, with highs around 80-85 degrees. Humidity levels will start to tick down a bit Friday night into the weekend, but it won't quite be the refreshing stuff we enjoyed so much of late.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend doesn't look as perfect as its predecessor, but it doesn't look half bad either. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday, with a little less humidity each day. Sunday should be the better day as it looks entirely dry, but Saturday will be more dry than wet with just the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in a few spots with some lingering humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While early next week initially looked dry, and still may end up that way, we will have to watch a possible low pressure sliding up a front along the coast later Monday through Tuesday. Depending on where that feature is, and technically if it even exists, will dictate whether we are partly sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and a comfy breezy with low humidity levels, or cloudier with at least the chance of some showers. Stay tuned.
