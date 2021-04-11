A warm front moving in Sunday morning will bring a round of steadier rain which will linger into the afternoon Sunday. A second round of showers and thunderstorms looks poised to move through late in the day Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front then slides across the region. An upper level low pressure will then slowly meander across the region for the first half of next week leading to rather cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and occasional shower chances. The latter half of next week may be drier, sunnier, and a little warmer.
SUNDAY
Sunday will likely start out rather damp as steady rain that moved in during the pre-dawn hours will likely stick around for a couple hours after sunrise. The morning showers will be associated with a warm front moving north. Something to watch today will be how far north the warm front lifts. Models have been hinting that this front will get hung up over a portion of southeastern PA, keeping cooler temperatures to the north and warmer temperatures to the south. So, t hose who are further north and east of the Lehigh Valley may struggle to even get any warmer than the lower 60s, while those south and west of the Lehigh Valley end up punching into the low 70s. This will play into who could see stronger storms later and how unstable the atmosphere can get, which is fuel for any storms. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has areas south and west of the region highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday PM…a level 1 out of 5.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday night will likely be unsettled then as our cold front moves through bringing periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms. The marginal severe threat mentioned for late in the day Sunday will likely apply Sunday night as well, at least early on in the night. Sunday night’s lows will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. By the end of the weekend, rainfall totals look to be on the order of 0.50”-1.00” with isolated higher amounts possible, especially where any thunderstorms occur.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The first half of the week looks to be mostly cloudy and cooler along with daily opportunities for showers, as pesky upper-level low pressure slowly meanders across the region. It won’t be a washout any day from Monday through Wednesday, but you’ll still need the umbrella on hand each day. Look for high temperatures to return closer to normal in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The pesky upper-level low pressure system that was slowly meandering across the region for the first half of the week will finally move away out to sea for Thursday and Friday. High pressure will return to the region bringing back more in the way of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Look for afternoon highs Thursday and Friday to return to the low to mid 60s.
