With fall officially just around the corner, we had a nice preview the past few days with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. However, we'll get a reality check this week with warmer temperatures returning along with increasing humidity. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle and lower 80s amid night in the 60s - no more 50s - sorry fall lovers. A series of fronts will march through area bringing a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there but no major weather events are in the cards for the next seven days. Later in the week, there remains uncertainty in regards to a coastal low trying to develop and if so, how close to the coast will it travel. For now, we'll leave a low chance for a shower or storm in the forecast for next weekend.
SUNDAY
With high pressure now offshore for Sunday, our wind flow will definitely be more out of the southwest, and it will even be a little gusty at times up to around 20 miles-per-hour. This flow will also help bring in warmer and slightly more humid air as dew points get back into the mid 60s later in the afternoon and highs return to the mid 80s. Once again though, the day should remain dry under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday night, we’ll be watching a cold front draping itself across Upstate New York with a wave of low pressure riding along it. While much of any shower or thunderstorm activity with the front and low should remain north of the Pennsylvania/New York state border, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower sneaking into at least the northern Poconos or far northern New Jersey overnight. Many should remain dry however Sunday night with low temperatures continuing to run milder only dipping into the mid 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The partly sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather should continue Monday and Tuesday, with moderate humidity levels as well, especially by mid-September standards. There will be a front hanging out nearby later Monday into Tuesday, but it continues to look like it will have little if any impact at all on our temperatures or rain chances. We'll keep a stray shower or thunderstorm mention in the forecast later Monday or Tuesday, but we think any shower or storm that pops up is the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Highs will be in the mid 80s, warmer than our average high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for this time of year.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A cold front will try to slide through later Wednesday and Wednesday night, providing our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the week. But even then, it may only be a few scattered storms and nothing widespread or severe, and there's the chance the front doesn't have total success in making it through the area. Wednesday will likely be the warmest and most humid day over the next week being right out ahead of the front. A south to southwest wind flow ahead of the front should help lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values around or above 90 degrees. Temperatures may come down a little late in the week behind that front, presuming it makes it through. We'll then watch some moisture that will try to sneak up the East Coast in associated with a coastal low pressure system late next week and the following weekend.
