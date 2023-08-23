After a brief bout of some warmth and humidity on Monday, it was back to the comfy stuff on Tuesday, as shades of September continue to appear more often than usual this August.
We'll sneak in one more dry and pleasant day on Wednesday with sunshine to start, mixing with some increasing afternoon and evening clouds.
Thereafter, it's a three-day stretch of unsettled weather with at least the chance of a little rain each day, with a round of showers later Wednesday night into early Thursday, then a scattered shower or thunderstorm Friday and Saturday.
While Friday is briefly humid, it won't last, as more comfy stuff and eventually some drier weather builds in for later in the weekend into early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
We’ll sneak in one more guaranteed dry day on Wednesday, before a string of "unsettled" ones with at least the chance of a few showers or a t-storm Thursday through Saturday.
Wednesday will start out with mostly sunny skies, with some clouds gradually increasing as the day progresses.
The daylight hours remain dry, with no showers arriving until later Wednesday night, part of a dying complex of showers and storms that will track out of the Great Lakes overnight.
Highs remain on the cool side by late August guidelines, with highs again in the upper 70s with still comfy humidity levels.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the week looks unsettled, but that doesn't mean washouts. Rather, it likely means a mostly cloudy day on Thursday with some primarily morning showers, though there could be a few scattered later in the day as well.
With lots of clouds and those rain chances, it will be a cooler day with highs only in the mid 70s.
A warm front will then lift through and Friday is a warmer and stickier day, with highs back in the seasonably warm 80-85 degree range. While we await a cold front to pass, a few showers or a thunderstorm will also be possible Friday, even though much of the day remains dry.
THIS WEEKEND
While our cold front will be sliding off the coast on Saturday, one more disturbance trailing behind it may be enough to generate a shower or thunderstorm or two scattered about on Saturday, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 degrees.
With that disturbance gone by Sunday, the second half of the weekend looks to be the better and brighter bet, with highs back in the mid 70s and partly sunny skies the rule.
TRACK THE WEATHER: