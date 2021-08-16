Many were likely rejoicing Sunday as the region got back to a much more pleasant feeling weather-wise, something that hasn’t been experienced in over a week.
The pleasant weather will stay with us into the very beginning of the week before much of the rest of the week turns more humid again with increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, this time, even though a sticky feel will return, the rather cloudy skies and scattered showers will keep high temperatures in check mostly in the lower 80s.
Remnant moisture from Fred will bring a good dose of rain especially Wednesday and Thursday so we'll also be watching for some flooding across the area with some tropical downpours.
MONDAY
Monday looks very similar to Sunday with perhaps just a little more high cloud cover seen this go around. High pressure will remain in control as it moves from New England to a position south of Cape Cod by Monday afternoon. The strength of the high will help initially deflect moisture well away to our south and west for the daytime Monday, and an easterly onshore wind will keep high temperatures and humidity values comfortable.
Look for afternoon highs to stay in the low 80s.
By Monday night, a stalled front to our south will start to creep northward as a warm front, and this will combine with moisture streaming northward up the Eastern Seaboard to bring a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, although this chance should be more for those near and west of Interstate 81.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned high pressure system to our north from the start of the week will continue moving south of Cape Cod into the Atlantic for Tuesday. This will allow our wind flow to turn more southerly, and that in turn will start to increase the sticky feel again as dew points climb back to around 70 degrees. Fortunately, temperatures won’t climb much as highs are expected to stay in the lower 80s.
We will also continue to track a warm front lifting northward through the area while moisture from the south continues moving up the Eastern Seaboard. This setup will lead to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm across much of the region.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Skies should remain rather cloudy through Wednesday and Thursday as moisture continues creeping northward up the East Coast thanks to that persistent southerly wind flow along with the remnants of Fred which has once again become a Tropical Storm moving northward in the Gulf of Mexico.
We don't expect widespread heavy soaking rain to work into our area, however, numerous periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, some of which could contain heavy downpours.
Afternoon highs will remain in the low 80s, so it won’t be too warm, but do expect the humidity to be on the high side. Nighttime lows will also not get as cool only dropping into the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
The remnants of Fred are expected to exit off to the east for Friday leading to a drier and sunnier day which in turn should lead to slightly warmer high temperatures.
Look for the numbers to return to the mid 80s. Dew points may actually fall a little back into the low to mid 60s, so while humidity will still be somewhat noticeable, it won’t be as sticky as Wednesday and Thursday was.
While we can’t entirely rule out an isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm Friday, much of the day looks dry at this time.
