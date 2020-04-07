The weak area of high pressure that brought sunshine and dry conditions to the region on Monday will gradually diminish through Tuesday. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure over the Rockies will push into then across southern Canada through Thursday resulting in some unsettled weather. This unsettled weather will begin for us late Tuesday and may linger into Friday morning, possibly as wet snow, before things dry out. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to climb through Wednesday when highs will peak in the low 70s, then fall off as we wrap up the workweek.
TUESDAY
High will remain in control, but it's already weak and will continue to weaken through Tuesday. That alone will cause clouds to increase but the increase in clouds will be aided by a warm front associated a triple-point low developing over the Midwest. As the warm front pushes northeast we will see the clouds gradually increase from southwest to northeast on Tuesday. Temperatures bottom out in the middle and upper 40s overnight then reach into the middle 60s Tuesday afternoon.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
The warm front lifting northward is the first piece of energy associated with a triple-point low attached to the main area of low pressure passing through southern Canada that we'll deal with. Showers will advance into the region Tuesday night and continue at times on Wednesday when a thunderstorm may also pop-up in spots. By Wednesday evening that round of rain will have moved on with a general .10" to .25" falling. While the clouds will be more prevalent Wednesday morning, there should be some decent breaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon helping temperatures surge into the 70s. That shouldn't be too difficult after starting out in the low 50s Wednesday morning.
THURSDAY
The main area of low pressure and its cold front will pass through the region on Thursday. The more well-defined low will keep skies rather cloudy and bring more frequent shower activity to the area along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts with this round of rain should be very similar to the .10" to .25" we experience Tuesday night into Wednesday. The clouds and rain on Thursday will cause temperatures to tumble a bit, but the near 60° high temperatures are still near or slightly above average for early April. The increasingly windy conditions will bring in some colder temperatures Thursday night and may change any remaining precipitation over to wet snow, primarily north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
FRIDAY
Friday will remain windy and with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s, be prepared to wake up to feel like temperatures in the lower 30s or 20s. There may also be some wrap-around moisture associated with the departing low on Friday resulting in a rain or even snow shower to the north cycling through the area at times, especially early in the day. By the afternoon things start improving somewhat as we begin to dry out, but temperatures will still struggle as they only return to around 50°.