Our "sprin-ter" continued on Monday, with another round of spring-like temperatures in the middle of winter as highs again surpassed the 60° mark in most places outside of the Poconos. A pair of fronts will drop through the area over the next 24 hours, with the first bringing a little light rain overnight, and the second bringing a few afternoon showers on Tuesday. There could be a little wintry mix in the northern reaches of the Poconos, but given the lack of cold, most of us can expect anything that falls to be wet and not white, as has been the case all winter. We'll sneak in another mild Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it won't be quite as warm as our Monday was. Behind our fronts, it does get noticeably and seasonably chilly for the middle of the week, with highs on Wednesday likely only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Yet another front later Wednesday will bring another round of some rain, with a wintry mix possible at the onset given the chillier temps, especially in the Poconos. Another brief surge of spring-like temperatures are possible on Thursday for some as warm and cold clash, with 70s possible in southern Pennsylvania and 30s possible in the Poconos. Then everyone sees a shot of colder but drier weather to wrap up a roller coaster week come Friday and Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak front will slide through overnight, providing mostly cloudy skies to the area and the chance for a little light rain and drizzle. Lows will be in the mid 30s for most, but the Poconos may drop into the low 30s and allow for a little light wintry mix, especially in the northern Poconos where just enough chilly air may work in. Little to no accumulation is expected there, and it's mostly less than a tenth of an inch of rain for the rest of us.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will likely start with mostly cloudy skies with a morning rain shower or Poconos snow shower, but some sun will try to develop ahead of another cold front, expected to slide through late in the day. It will be another mild day, but highs will likely be around 50-55 degrees, not as warm as Monday's 60-something-degree warmth. It will turn breezy ahead of our front with brisk southwest winds that may gust over 30mph. The front will also provide a better chance for some afternoon rain showers, although nothing long lasting. Rainfall amounts will be around a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain at most. Clearing skies and colder lows in the upper 20s are expected behind our second cold front.
WEDNESDAY
We'll be on the colder side of the front for Wednesday, with skies becoming cloudy and highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, a rare seasonably cold February day. A warm front to our south will start to lift north in our direction, as another area of moisture moves our way. It will likely be mainly rain that develops during the middle of the day, but some wintry mix is possible at the onset, especially in the Poconos. We'll stay on the colder side of our warm front through Wednesday, but Thursday could be a different story, at least for some.
THURSDAY
Thursday's forecast remains challenging as the aforementioned warm front will try to push through the area as the day progresses. We think the day starts with plenty of clouds along with the opportunity for a shower or two hanging over from Wednesday night. But then the big question will be just how far north and east will the warm front advance as the day wears on. There will be a sharp difference in temperatures between each side of the boundary and it’s possible some parts of our area remain on the chillier side of the front socked in with clouds and highs not getting out of the 40s(most likely the Poconos). Meanwhile, some folks may end up on the warmer side of the front and end up seeing some sun breaking out during the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 60s (and no joke even 70s…most likely south and west of Reading) It will all depend on just how much progress that warm front can make across our area Thursday but it’s still too early to make a confident call on that.
FRIDAY
Regardless of how warm or cold you are on Thursday, a cold front will sweep any warmth away by Friday, leaving us with a partly sunny, windy, and much colder end to the work and school week. Highs will only be around 40 degrees for everyone, and a blustery northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s for much of the day. Lows Friday night may dip all the way down to 20 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of February will start cold, end milder, and likely be dry all the while. Expect some sunshine to be followed by increasing clouds over the weekend, with a rare unseasonably cold day on Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s, then mid 40s come Sunday as temperatures rebound once again. While the weekend initially looked unsettled, it now looks mostly or entirely dry.
