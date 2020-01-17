Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>009-PAZ060>062-103-105-180900- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0002.200118T1500Z-200119T0600Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 348 PM EST Fri Jan 17 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop west to east from Saturday morning into the afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely occur from mid to late afternoon. Snow will likely mix with sleet and rain by early Saturday evening before tapering off overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$