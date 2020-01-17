We haven’t had too many legitimately cold days so far this winter, but Friday was one of them. For most of us, highs struggled to reach the freezing mark, and still brisk northwest breezes kept wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. While winds were not as blustery as they were on Thursday, northerly winds still gusted to 30 miles-per-hour at times, and made an already cold day feel that much colder. As cold high pressure builds in overnight, the winds will diminish and a cold night will result. And that cold air will build the foundation for some winter weather for the first half of your weekend on Saturday, as a quick moving storm brings not only snow but a change to a wintry mix and rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Following a snowy, slushy, and sloppy Saturday depending on where you are, more cold and wind will come down later in the weekend and especially early next week. But while cold and occasionally brisk and blustery, it also looks mostly dry outside of a few flurries or a snow shower in spots.
TONIGHT
Skies will start out clear to partly cloudy and as winds diminish, temperatures will drop pretty quickly the first half of the night. With less wind, the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor but you won’t need a wind chill when the actual overnight lows drop into the mid to upper teens. They could drop even farther, but some increasing clouds the second half of the night should stop the free fall and temperatures will level off late at night.
SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds will thicken early on Saturday, but the early morning hours will be cold and dry. With the cold air in place to start the weekend, most of us will start as snow as our next storm arrives, but most will not stay as snow as the cold air gradually erodes later in the day. Expect snow to arrive from west to east across eastern Pennsylvania and then New Jersey by late morning and early afternoon, with most of the snow accumulations occurring Saturday afternoon. As the afternoon progresses and some warmer air begins to eat away at the cold, that snow will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and a little freezing rain, and then eventually plain rain. The changeover will occur as it normally does from south to north across the area, which means the farther north you travel and higher up in elevation you go, the more snow you will see, like the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. The farther south and east you travel and closer to the coast you get, the changeover to rain occurs sooner and limits snow totals. So how much snow can be expected? Right now, from least to most, it looks like the Delaware Valley and the Interstate 95 corridor, including most of central and southern New Jersey, northern Delaware, and far southeastern Pennsylvania will only see a C-2” of snow, which will likely get washed away by a quicker changeover to rain. Farther northwest towards the Interstate 78 corridor, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and most of northwestern New Jersey, 2-4” of snow is currently forecast, with a later changeover to mix and then rain before ending Saturday evening. As usual, the higher elevations will get the most, with the Poconos (Carbon, Monroe, and Pike counties) seeing more than 4” of snow, with 4-8” the general expectation with most places in the lower half of that range. However, the normally snowier highest elevations could see some 6” or 7” amounts in a few spots. In the mountains, the snow will end as a light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain Saturday evening, but little plain rain is expected. The storm will only last 6 to 10 hours in any location, with the bulk of the snow, mix, and rain falling from midday through mid-evening Saturday.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will be much quieter, but also quite windy once again as northwest winds usher in some cold air reinforcements behind our departing storm. Expect a partly sunny and brisk day with highs in the mid 30s, but wind chills well below freezing thanks to some gusty northwest breezes. Outside of a flurry or snow shower in the higher elevations, the day looks to be a mostly dry one.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold will be the big story Monday and Tuesday, with our first days of the winter with highs only expected to be in the upper 20s. Expect partly sunny skies with nothing more than a few flurries, but brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens much of the time. In fact, overnight lows may drop as low as 10 degrees by Tuesday night. The cold will slowly ease back towards seasonable levels by the middle and end of the week.