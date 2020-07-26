Sunny and steamy...that’s our weather in a nutshell right now as Sunday featured highs in the low 90s with heat indices a few degrees higher, and Monday is expected to feel even hotter as heat indices in the afternoon approach or exceed 100 degrees. It's not until a cold front slides through Tuesday that the "sweating weather" finally eases back some from mid to late week. That front will bring our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, focused on the afternoon and evening, giving high temperatures a shot at 90 degrees first. Behind the boundary, dew points will gradually drop and more seasonable temperatures will develop. Wednesday will be a transitional day, so it's still very warm and a little sticky for at least the first part of the day before a pair of pleasant days round out the month of July Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
TONIGHT
Thanks to a broad area of high pressure centered to our south remaining well in control, look for skies to turn out mainly clear tonight after the sun goes down and the loss of daytime heating allows those typical instability clouds to fade away. Just like the last two nights, once again, patchy fog will be possible well after midnight, especially in sheltered river valley locations. Also, just like the last couple nights, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will peak on Monday with widespread middle 90s materializing during the afternoon as dew points bounce back to 70 or so degrees. Heat indices around or just above 100 degrees can be expected, and with lots of blue sky, it'll be tough to stay outside for very long. A shower or thunderstorm may sneak into areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley Monday night, but most activity holds off until Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region. That's when scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected at this time, a couple storms may contain strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The rain will put another 90-degree-day in jeopardy, but not completely out of the question.
MID TO LATE WEEK
In wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease off of 90-something-degrees with a gradual reprieve from the higher humidity levels as well. An upper level trough will build into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast to round out the rest of the week while surface high pressure moves into Pennsylvania. Wednesday will probably still be a little sticky, at least in the morning, before turning more comfortable during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Then, a pair of mostly sunny and pleasant days for the end of July follow with highs in the middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.